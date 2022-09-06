The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 1 as they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. One can tell that the Texans’ injury report has to be from the start of the season as there were only two names to report: defensive ends Mario Addison (thigh) and Rasheem Green (thigh)

