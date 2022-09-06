ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 1 as they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Defensive end Rasheem Grant (thigh) remained listed as a non-participant in Thursday’s practice. However, defensive end Mario Addison (thigh), who was a limited participant on Wednesday, was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.
