Bills at Rams: Tuesday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Here are the second full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams ahead of their Week 1 matchup:

Buffalo Bills (0-0)

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21)  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Did not practice

  • OL Tommy Doyle (foot)
  • TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)

Limited participation

  • N/A

Full practice

  • WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin)
  • S Jordan Poyer (elbow)
  • DT Tim Settle (calf)

Notes: Poyer did not play during the preseason but has said he expects to play vs. the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson (12) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • WR Van Jefferson (knee)

Limited participation

  • N/A

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes: According to Rams Wire, Jefferson’s status is “up in the air” ahead of game day. .. CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) had surgery this offseason but will play vs. the Bills.

