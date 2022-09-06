ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Nueces County Commissioners approve new tax rate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved a new tax rate -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value. It is a lower tax rate than last year by almost two cents. The current tax rate is 31 cents. The change was recommended to the county by the appraisal district and the budget sector for the county.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
ccbiznews.com

Short-term rental rules enforcement starts

The city of Corpus Christi began enforcing its short-term rental ordinance Sept. 1. The new rules apply to single-family residences rented out for fewer than 30 consecutive days. Approved by a 7-2 vote by the Corpus Christi City Council on June 28, the measure requires short-term rental, or vacation, property...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccbiznews.com

Permit rejected for Corpus Christi offshore oil terminal

The Environmental Protection Agency dealt a setback to a proposed oil terminal that would operate offshore of Corpus Christi. The agency advised Bluewater Texas Terminal it would not approve its permit application because the project would allow excessive emissions. In a letter dated Sept. 1, the EPA advised that Bluewater...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Nueces County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
constructiondive.com

Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns

The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
mysoutex.com

San Pat landowners may be eligible for help with feral swine

The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) is working with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Texas Wildlife Damage Management Association (TWDMA), Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute (NRI), Texas Farm Bureau (TFB), and three local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) to help address the issues that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems, and the health of humans and animals.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
portasouthjetty.com

Theft charges against Wilson are dismissed

Charges have been dismissed in the case of a former Port Aransas restaurateur who had been accused of theft, according to court records. The charges against Billy Joe Wilson were dismissed in 347th District Court in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Aug. 30, records indicated. A clerk in the Nueces County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that no charges against Wilson remain. […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy