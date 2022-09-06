Read full article on original website
Related
Nueces County Commissioners approve new tax rate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved a new tax rate -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value. It is a lower tax rate than last year by almost two cents. The current tax rate is 31 cents. The change was recommended to the county by the appraisal district and the budget sector for the county.
Corpus Christi City Council adopts record-setting $1.4 billion for 2023 budget
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday City-Council leaders adopted the City’s operating and capital budget totaling $1.4 billion for the Fiscal Year 2023, according to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi. The new budget is designed to address the needs of the community. This includes...
ccbiznews.com
Short-term rental rules enforcement starts
The city of Corpus Christi began enforcing its short-term rental ordinance Sept. 1. The new rules apply to single-family residences rented out for fewer than 30 consecutive days. Approved by a 7-2 vote by the Corpus Christi City Council on June 28, the measure requires short-term rental, or vacation, property...
ccbiznews.com
Permit rejected for Corpus Christi offshore oil terminal
The Environmental Protection Agency dealt a setback to a proposed oil terminal that would operate offshore of Corpus Christi. The agency advised Bluewater Texas Terminal it would not approve its permit application because the project would allow excessive emissions. In a letter dated Sept. 1, the EPA advised that Bluewater...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New sinkhole forms on Amistad St., as City allocates more than $130 million for public works
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi officially adopted its 2023 budget this week. The city plans for more than $130 million, one of the largest portions, to go directly to fixing streets. “The city, you know, after decades of neglect is in need of this,” said...
North Beach projects included in City Council's next-year budget
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Councilmembers with the City of Corpus Christi stated there is about $14 million being dished out for ongoing projects at North Beach. It's something that councilmember Greg Smith brought up. Smith argued that he felt a "lionshare of funds" were going towards North Beach already.
Unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend stays stagnant at 5.8%
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Now Hiring" signs are still very common in local restaurants and stores as 10,000 job openings are available for the taking. Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said, the unemployment rate is now back up to 5.8%. The job industry took a massive hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
constructiondive.com
Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns
The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corpus Christi city council candidates gather to rediscover the meaning of Labor Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Labor Day holiday used to mean the end of summer and the beginning of brand new school year. It was also the kick off for the political season. A slate of candidates tried to keep that tradition alive Monday outside of Corpus Christi's City Hall.
What's the real cost of cheap gas? Political expert provides insight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents on the road Monday certainly noticed those lower gas prices. Many people took advantage, but what does cheaper gas really mean?. OPEC and allied oil-producing countries including Russia have cut oil supplies to the world as prices fall. The decision cuts supplies to the global economy by 100 thousand barrels per day.
Electrical contractor shocked, burned while on the job
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A scary situation took place out of San Patricio County Tuesday where an electrical contractor received third degree burns on the job. The contractor was shocked so badly that officials said he was flown to San Antonio to receive treatment. Officials with HALO-Flight said they...
mysoutex.com
San Pat landowners may be eligible for help with feral swine
The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) is working with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Texas Wildlife Damage Management Association (TWDMA), Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute (NRI), Texas Farm Bureau (TFB), and three local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) to help address the issues that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems, and the health of humans and animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corpus Christi City Council to vote for North Beach proposal plans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council knows it has a big task on it's hands, that task being to turn North Beach into a tourist mecca. At their Tuesday meeting, members will be voting on a number of proposals to fix the drainage, add lifeguards and even restrooms.
New radios link school security with law officials in case of an emergency
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Communication plays a vital role during an emergency. It was said there was a breakdown of communication during the Uvalde school shooting among law enforcement. Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick and his department have given the Kingsville Independent School District one more tool to try...
City of Taft Animal Control Services needs towel and blanket donations
Donations can be dropped off at the Taft Police Department, located at 331 Green Avenue, Taft, Texas, 78390.
portasouthjetty.com
Theft charges against Wilson are dismissed
Charges have been dismissed in the case of a former Port Aransas restaurateur who had been accused of theft, according to court records. The charges against Billy Joe Wilson were dismissed in 347th District Court in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Aug. 30, records indicated. A clerk in the Nueces County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that no charges against Wilson remain. […]
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services now offers online registration for pets
Animal Care Services wants to remind residents that all cats and dogs must be registered with the City and microchipped.
Goodwill is helping you 'write your next chapter your way' through digital classes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill is offering job training and a host of unique wrap-around support services to meet your needs. From access to childcare, transportation and other services, they can connect you with what you need before, during and after your training. The event is all about advancing...
Student works to raise money for cash-strapped FFA chapters in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland High School Senior Elizabeth Sides is trying to make a real difference in the lives of Future Farmers of America members from across the area. Sides has an idea to try and get the funding needed by cash-strapped chapters so they can pay for...
Vector Control aims to target high mosquito breeding areas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though the rain has taken a hiatus, the resting water and high grass have produced the perfect breeding ground for mosquitos. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces County Vector Control who said they are working to be proactive in regards to the influx of mosquitos. That...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0