Peoria, IL

hoiabc.com

Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road sealing project set to begin in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work. The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept....
PEORIA, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

McLean County will consider 2 more solar farms

Two more renewable energy companies have applied to put up solar farms in McLean County. EDP Renewables of New York wants to build a nearly five-megawatt solar farm east of Central Illinois Regional Airport near Bloomington. ASD McLean IL Solar III, based in Denver, has applied for a second time...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Body pulled from IL River near Sankoty Lakes

SPRING BAY, Ill. — A body has been pulled from the Illinois River near Spring Bay. Fondulac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson told 25 News that his agency recovered the body of a deceased man at around 6:13 p.m Wednesday just west of Sankoty Lakes, south of Spring Bay.
SPRING BAY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crews responding to Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Rural Dunlap blaze sends up smoke plume seen for miles

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — One top Dunlap Fire Protection commander says fire crews didn’t have much of a chance to stop flames which fully engulfed a home in rural Peoria County late Thursday. “It was just going when we got here and we were really just totally behind...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Nearly $23M price tag for Bob Michel Bridge updates

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Upgrades to the Bob Michel Bridge, including a new bicycle and pedestrian path, have risen to almost $22.3 million, according to documents from the City of East Peoria. The initial estimate was $19 million, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation following last December’s public...
EAST PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Bloomington residents celebrate hard work with annual Labor Day parade

Bloomington had its annual Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, marching from Front Street to Miller Park. The parade featured community organizations, marching bands, local unions and more to celebrate the national holiday. Parker Sweeney is a member of the Normal Marching Band, a combination of both Normal Community...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Update: Drowning victim identified as Spring Bay resident

SPRING BAY, Ill. — The man whose body was found in the Illinois River near Spring Bay Wednesday has now been identified. Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman says Fondulac Park District Police recovered the body of 28-year-old Keith Kohtz around 6:13 p.m. just Northwest of Sankoty Lakes. Kohtz’ body...
SPRING BAY, IL
25newsnow.com

Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Fire destroys home in Edwards

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap Fire...
EDWARDS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria High School to host Community Take Back Night fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria High School Interact/ Key Club is looking to bring the family out for a fun event next week. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the organization will host Community Take Back Night at the Peoria High School practice football field. From 5 p.m. to 8...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Teachers Union comes out in force for city’s Labor Day Parade

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Celebrating organized labor -- hundreds marched through Downtown Peoria for Labor Day. But for some -- they weren’t just celebrating -- but also showing solidarity. Signaling the end of summer, hundreds marched through the River City,. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says it’s an...
PEORIA, IL

