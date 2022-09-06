Read full article on original website
Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
Police searching for witnesses to 17-year-old's 'senseless' murder at Marietta graduation party
MARIETTA, Ga. - Investigators are searching for answers and witnesses to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Marietta boy during a large graduation party at a Marietta gated community. Marietta police said 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and left for dead at a large gathering of teens at Walton Village,...
Forsyth County educator arrested for hitting 10-year-old boy with purse, police say
CUMMING, Ga. - A Forsyth County educator was arrested on Tuesday after police say she struck a 10-year-old student with her purse. Felicita Herrington, 56, of Cumming, was charged with cruelty to children in the second-degree. Cumming police were called to The Futures Program located at Almon C. Hill Drive...
Marietta couple arrested for leaving infant home alone while making deliveries, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A Marietta couple was arrested for leaving their baby home alone. According to warrants, when Matthew Stander and Grace Bowes, were pulled over by officers last week near Cobb Parkway and Kennesaw Due West Road. They told officers they had to get home to their infant son.
Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
New video released of gunmen targeting man picking up food in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for three gunmen on the run after shooting a man to death in front of a local restaurant. Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
Video shows Coweta County deputy save inmate's life
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Quick action at the Coweta County Jail saved the life of an inmate who deputies say was having a health emergency. The life-saving first aid was caught on body camera video. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says inmates in the jail Pod B-4 alerted Detention Officer...
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
Driver charged with homicide, DUI in deadly Fulton County car crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Union City driver is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly car accident on Labor Day in Fulton County. Officials with the Georgia State Patrol tell FOX 5 the multi-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.
Deputies searching for woman accused of assaulting animal hospital's employees
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies are searching for a woman accused of threatening the employees of a local animal hospital. Officials say on March 30, 2022, the suspect assaulted and threatened multiple employees of Westside Animal Hospital on the 800 block of Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.
Atlanta pastor, city official sentenced in bribery case
Mitzi Bickers helped Kassim Reed get elected as Atlanta Mayor and later worked for the city. She was sentenced to federal prison.
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The family of a father of three shot and killed in Atlanta on July 27 are desperate for answers as to who murdered the man and why. Atlanta police are still trying to find Cornelius Rhodes' killer, but his unexpected shooting death is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family.
Months-long search for gunman continues in father's deadly shooting
The man's mother said they still don't know where the shooting happened. The 32-year-old flagged Atlanta police for help and died at a hospital.
GBI assisting investigation into missing Newton County woman last seen in Hapeville
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members of a Covington woman are pleading for answers after her disappearance over the weekend. It’s been four days since loved ones of 53 year-old Yolanda Brown last had any contact with her. Now, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and authorities there have asked the GBI to assist.
Fire damages construction equipment near planned 'Cop City' in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Another fire has broken out across the street from the Boulder Walk subdivision in DeKalb County. The flames erupted on property not far from a planned training center for first responders that protesters call "Cop City." It’s at the center of a two-year battle over forest land where police want to build their facility.
Video shows shooting that damaged Atlanta business
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking assistance identifying suspects in criminal damage to property by gunfire incident that happened on Aug. 7. The incident can be seen in the video.
Police investigate double shooting in front of SW Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA - At least two people were shot in front of a southwest Atlanta sports bar on Thursday evening. Officers were called out around 10 p.m. to the 656 Sports Bar & Grille located on the corner of Pryor Street SW and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. Atlanta police say two people were found shot at the scene.
Video shows brawl breakout at mall
Cellphone video shows a brawl erupt on the second floor of Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. One woman told FOX 5 she was at the mall with her three children when the huge fight broke out.
