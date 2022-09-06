ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
Video shows Coweta County deputy save inmate's life

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Quick action at the Coweta County Jail saved the life of an inmate who deputies say was having a health emergency. The life-saving first aid was caught on body camera video. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says inmates in the jail Pod B-4 alerted Detention Officer...
Driver charged with homicide, DUI in deadly Fulton County car crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Union City driver is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly car accident on Labor Day in Fulton County. Officials with the Georgia State Patrol tell FOX 5 the multi-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.
Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The family of a father of three shot and killed in Atlanta on July 27 are desperate for answers as to who murdered the man and why. Atlanta police are still trying to find Cornelius Rhodes' killer, but his unexpected shooting death is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family.
Fire damages construction equipment near planned 'Cop City' in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Another fire has broken out across the street from the Boulder Walk subdivision in DeKalb County. The flames erupted on property not far from a planned training center for first responders that protesters call "Cop City." It’s at the center of a two-year battle over forest land where police want to build their facility.
Police investigate double shooting in front of SW Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA - At least two people were shot in front of a southwest Atlanta sports bar on Thursday evening. Officers were called out around 10 p.m. to the 656 Sports Bar & Grille located on the corner of Pryor Street SW and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. Atlanta police say two people were found shot at the scene.
Video shows brawl breakout at mall

Cellphone video shows a brawl erupt on the second floor of Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. One woman told FOX 5 she was at the mall with her three children when the huge fight broke out.
