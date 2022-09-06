ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

NBC12

Ashcake Road bridge repairs delayed until Monday

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The construction on the route 657 bridge on Ashcake Road was initially slated to begin sometime Thursday but has been delayed until Monday, Sept. 12, due to a scheduling conflict, VDOT says. “The project team ultimately decided to allow one additional weekend of travel on the...
ASHLAND, VA
NBC12

Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect heavy delays after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Thursday morning. The crash happed on I-95 North near Downtown Expressway exit 74. VDOT says the left and center lanes are blocked and backups are currently three miles long.
RICHMOND, VA
