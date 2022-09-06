Read full article on original website
Ashcake Road bridge repairs delayed until Monday
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The construction on the route 657 bridge on Ashcake Road was initially slated to begin sometime Thursday but has been delayed until Monday, Sept. 12, due to a scheduling conflict, VDOT says. “The project team ultimately decided to allow one additional weekend of travel on the...
Powhite Parkway lanes close for James River Bridge inspection
The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced there will be multiple lane closures on Powhite Parkway southbound in the coming weeks.
Ashcake Road bridge to close for year-long rehabilitation project
The bridge over I-95 on Ashcake Road on Route 657 in Hanover County will close starting Thursday, Sept. 8, for a bridge rehabilitation project.
Iron Bridge Road now open near Chippenham Parkway after fatal crash
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the eastbound lanes are now open. Drivers should continue to expect delays in the area.
One killed in crash on Iron Bridge Road near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield
Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly vehicle crash that occurred on Iron Bridge Road just south of Chippenham Parkway.
Too close for comfort: VDOT fixes mistake at 'nightmare' Henrico intersection
The Virginia Department of Transportation said the mistake in this $14.1 million intersection improvement project came down to the turn lanes being marked 20 feet off from the original plan.
Downing Bridge in Tappahannock to undergo inspection, cause traffic delays next week
The Downing Bridge in the Tappahannock area will be undergoing a schedule inspection next week, causing potential delays on Route 360. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), travelers can expect delays crossing the Downing Bridge starting Sunday, September 11, through Friday, Sept. 16 for a routine inspection of the structure.
Crater Road to close in both directions in Petersburg Friday
Drivers in the Petersburg area will have to plan ahead this week as a major road is set to close again for around 12 hours. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, South Crater Road will be closed underneath the Interstate 95 bridge in both directions as the bridge replacement project continues.
Bridge work shifts, closes lanes on I-95 in Chesterfield for several days
VDOT said the lane shift will begin on I-95 near Route 288, and lane closures will be in place from 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 until around 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Traffic will be reduced to one lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.
Passengers stuck on Amtrak train for hours following deadly crash in Charles City County
Passengers were reportedly kept on a train for hours after a deadly crash involving a vehicle on the railroad tracks near the Roxbury Road and Barnetts Road intersection in Charles City County Wednesday evening.
Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-95
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect heavy delays after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Thursday morning. The crash happed on I-95 North near Downtown Expressway exit 74. VDOT says the left and center lanes are blocked and backups are currently three miles long.
Amelia residents call for improvements on intersection where many car crashes happen
Video from Aug. 31 shows a car upside down after it collided with another car. Virginia State Police responded to the accident at 4:18 a.m. The two vehicles were seen with severe damage in the middle of the street on Patrick Henry Highway and Goodes Bridge Road.
Deadly crash involves vehicle and Amtrak train in Charles City County
Charles City County Sheriff's Office is currently at the scene of a reportedly fatal accident involving a vehicle and a passenger train.
Some GRTC bus schedules to be adjusted starting next week
Changes to some bus routes around Richmond are coming on Sunday.
VIDEO: Small plane sparks big concerns over Henrico homes
A low-flying plane raised anxiety levels among some neighbors in the Wyndham Forest community on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a passenger train Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash happened at the train tracks on Roxbury Road near Barnetts Road. The fire department and Virginia...
Chesterfield County to hold ribbon-cutting for DMV Select location
Chesterfield County along with state officials are cutting the ribbon today on a new Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Select office within the Chesterfield County Administration Building located at 9901 Lori Road.
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry starts fall/winter/spring schedule Sept. 12
The JSF has been operating on its summer schedule since May 27 and will continue to offer this schedule through September 12, later than its previously announced date of September 5.
Good morning, RVA: Closing Carytown to cars, closing bridges to Texas beach, and closing launch windows to rockets
Good morning, RVA! It's 73 °F, and today looks cloudy with a chance for a little bit of rain this morning. You can expect highs in the mid 80s, and don't forget to keep checking in on your outside plants—it's been a while since we've had a good soaking!
Could Whole Foods be coming to Midlothian Turnpike?
A new rezoning case up for consideration in Chesterfield has spurred rumors that the county may be getting a Whole Foods soon - but the developer has been careful not to reveal the identity of their intended tenant in filings with the county.
