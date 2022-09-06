The Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets Project in the City of Dunkirk is continuing as planned and should be completed by the middle of October. That's according to First Ward Councilwoman Natalie Luczkowiak, who gave an update on the project during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. Luczkowiak said there has been a lot of talk about the new medians in the roadway between Main Street and Brigham Road. She tells WDOE News that there are residents who are concerned that motorists won't be able to see oncoming traffic when the medians are completed. However, she says that won't be the case...

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO