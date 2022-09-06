Read full article on original website
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Gearing Up for 26th Red, White & Blues Festival
The Village of Fredonia is getting ready for another festival this weekend. Coming on the heels of the Fredonia Farm Festival, the 26th annual Red, White & Blues Festival kicks off late Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday night. Larry Fiorella, President of Festivals Fredonia, spoke about the festival during a recent appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program. Fiorella is excited about this year's edition, adding that the festival has grown over the years...
wnynewsnow.com
Lakewood Fire Department Deploys New All-Terrain Vehicle
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lakewood Fire Department has deployed a new all-terrain vehicle. ATV-371 is a John Deere Gator. The firefighting agency officially unveiled the new acquisition last week. The unit would be used for a variety of tasks, including wildland operations such as firefighting, emergency...
wnynewsnow.com
Local 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Scheduled
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will take place on Sunday in Chautauqua County. The program, hosted by the local American Legion and the Chautauqua County Veterans Council, is meant to honor and remember the over 3,000 Americans who were killed on September 11, 2001 when members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes and crashed them in the World Trade Center in New York City, the pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C., and a field in Western Pennsylvania.
wnynewsnow.com
Local Veteran Wins Hunting Trip
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – A disabled Jamestown veteran, who currently plays for the Buffalo Bills wheelchair football league, has won a local hunting trip. Tony Neubauer is the first recipient of ‘The Heroes Hunt’, presented by Primitive Patriot Outdoors in Frewsburg, NY. This fall, he will set out on a customized white tail deer hunt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagerny.com
3 Races in War Veteran’s Park, Olean NY, September 10th
This Saturday September 10th, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting the Allegheny River Running Fest in Olean, NY. The fest now features three races: a 5K, 10K, and a Half Marathon distance. All of them will begin and end at War Veteran’s Park, at 551 East State Street, in Olean. Part of the 10K and Half Marathon races will be run beside the scenic Allegheny River on the area’s Allegheny River Valley Trail. The 5K route will loop through the city of Olean.
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia will hold special ceremony to honor Jenn Suhr
A Fredonia native who won a gold medal for pole vaulting at the 2012 Olympics in London will be honored on Saturday for her accomplishment. Mayor Doug Essek says the Fredonia Olympic Celebration Committee ordered a special monument in honor of Jenn Suhr, who recently retired from professional track and field competition. He says the monument was installed after the completion of the Fredonia Farm Festival...
chautauquatoday.com
First Responders Rescue Two from Cliffs in Town of Sheridan
Two people were rescued after they had trouble getting over a cliff in the Town of Sheridan on Thursday. Firefighters from Sheridan and Silver Creek responded to the scene near a rest area along Route 5 at about 4:15 PM. In a post on the Silver Creek Fire Department's Facebook page, Fire Chief Brandyn Griewisch stated that the two victims couldn't ascend the cliff after climbing down. Griewisch says two first responders placed harnesses on the victims and assisted them back up over the cliff's edge. The two victims were not injured.
chautauquatoday.com
SUNY Fredonia to Officially Install President Kolison on Friday
The State University of New York at Fredonia will officially install the 14th president of the campus on Friday. Dr. Stephen Kolison began his term as Fredonia's President in August 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a delay in the traditional investiture ceremony. This investiture will be a simpler one-day ceremony instead of a traditional multi-day event, as President Kolison is forgoing the customary pomp and circumstance to instead put the focus on SUNY Fredonia and its students as the university approaches its bicentennial. Friday's ceremony will begin at 1:00 PM in King Concert Hall at the Rockefeller Arts Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
Fall is in the Air in the ANF Region of PA
As the cool nip of Autumn is felt in the morning and evening air, the change of season brings on the desire to explore. Farm markets, sunflower fields, shopping, and sipping wine after a scenic country drive bubble up as the next road trip adventure. LITTLE MOUNTAIN WINERY. McKean County’s...
wesb.com
Olean PD Searching for Teen Runaway
Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway. In a Facebook post, the Olean PD said that 17-year-old Mackenzie Barclay left her home about a week ago and has not been seen since. It is believed she is in the Olean area and may be...
NY passenger airlifted, Va. children injured in McKean County crash
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident was airlifted, and three children from Virginia were taken to the hospital after a crash in McKean County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was traveling west in a Chrysler on state Route 59 in McKean County, Lafayette Township on Sept. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
chautauquatoday.com
Firefighters Battle Trailer Fire in Town of Stockton
The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking into the cause of a trailer fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon Town of Stockton. County dispatchers report that firefighters from Stockton, Cassadaga, Brocton and Sinclairville responded to 4949 Munger Road just after 2:00 PM. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was also called to the scene, along with County EMS and Emergency Services. There have been no reports of any injuries so far. No further information has been made available at this time.
echo-pilot.com
Wegmans to discontinue single-use plastic bags; what options will shoppers have?
Effective Sept. 18, Wegmans customers will be able to buy paper bags for 5 cents or have their grocery order loaded into reusable bags. But the era of single-use plastic grocery bags is coming to an end at the company's 18 Pennsylvania locations. The Rochester, New York-based grocer said this...
Chautauqua County fire becomes criminal investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that was allegedly intentional. Fire departments were called out to a fire at about 2:02 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the 4000 block of Munger Road in Stockton, New York. Once on the scene, they found the building fully involved. Three fire companies fought […]
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk City Officials Give Update on Complete Streets Project
The Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets Project in the City of Dunkirk is continuing as planned and should be completed by the middle of October. That's according to First Ward Councilwoman Natalie Luczkowiak, who gave an update on the project during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. Luczkowiak said there has been a lot of talk about the new medians in the roadway between Main Street and Brigham Road. She tells WDOE News that there are residents who are concerned that motorists won't be able to see oncoming traffic when the medians are completed. However, she says that won't be the case...
wutv29.com
Rain cancels Labor Day parade, but not union gathering in south Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The annual Labor Day parade in south Buffalo was canceled due to rain but it didn’t stop dozens of union workers from gathering in solidarity at Cazenovia Park. “Unfortunately, the rain put a damper on us, but it did not put a damper on the...
chautauquatoday.com
County lawmakers to hold special meeting September 12
Chautauqua County lawmakers will be holding a special meeting next Monday to approve a resolution to accept FAA funding for a runway lighting project at the Dunkirk Airport. The county has received a grant from the FAA to pay 90 percent of the nearly $750,000 project, or nearly $670,000. New York State and the county will split the remaining cost. The September 12 meeting will be held virtually by Zoom at 6 pm. It will also be live-streamed on the Chautauqua County Facebook page.
buffalospree.com
Calling all short girls
For four-foot-nine-inch WNY resident Sue Schaffstall became frustrated with shopping. “Finding pants and jeans that didn’t hang four to five inches below my ankle was always a challenge,” she says. “I would go shopping for hours and come home with nothing.”. Schaffstall knew she couldn’t be...
Comments / 0