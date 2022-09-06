ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

WTNH

Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boy’s and girl’s cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile was assaulted and robbed while waiting outside for their school bus on Thursday morning, according to the police. Police received the report of assault just before 7 a.m. in the area of Maple Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport school board begins search for new superintendent

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education has begun the search to replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani, a process that could take up to six months to complete. The school board voted unanimously last week to establish an executive search committee charged with selecting a new top administrator for...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Student hit by car at dismissal

MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says

NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Student assaulted and robbed at bus stop in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, a 14 year old boy was beaten and robbed while waiting for the school bus in the area of Maple Street. Police say upon arrival, officers determined that the student was physically assaulted by an occupant of a passing motor vehicle and had his property stolen.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Manchester student struck by car when leaving school

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Bennet Academy in Manchester was struck by a car while walking home from school on Wednesday. According to Matt Geary, the Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, the student sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical attention. The incident is under investigation, according to school officials.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Student struck by driver in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam

NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton police mourn 'sudden' death of officer, 41

SHELTON — A member of the city’s police department died suddenly while off-duty on Thursday, officials said. Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky confirmed Officer Jesse Butwell, 41, of Naugatuck, died at Waterbury Hospital. Kozlowsky did not provide further details aside from saying Butwell’s death was “sudden.”
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Community news: Fairfield doctors collect school supplies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pediatric Healthcare Associates hold back to school drive. Pediatric Healthcare Associates recently put on its annual Back to School Supply Drive. Group doctors filled backpacks, which Dr. Andrea Hagani, the group’s CEO, and Dr. Nimrod Dayan, the group’s chief...
FAIRFIELD, CT

