Register Citizen
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boy’s and girl’s cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
Guilford parents file suit against Board of Education over race, diversity in classroom
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of parents in Guilford filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming their children were being retaliated against because of their political beliefs. The suit also opposed how race and diversity are being taught in the classroom. “The parent plaintiffs have objected to this pedagogy as little more than […]
Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile was assaulted and robbed while waiting outside for their school bus on Thursday morning, according to the police. Police received the report of assault just before 7 a.m. in the area of Maple Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant […]
Register Citizen
Bridgeport school board begins search for new superintendent
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education has begun the search to replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani, a process that could take up to six months to complete. The school board voted unanimously last week to establish an executive search committee charged with selecting a new top administrator for...
Register Citizen
Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says
NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
Eyewitness News
Manchester student struck by car when leaving school
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Bennet Academy in Manchester was struck by a car while walking home from school on Wednesday. According to Matt Geary, the Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, the student sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical attention. The incident is under investigation, according to school officials.
Man asks students at bus stop if they want a ride, records video: Bristol PD
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating an incident after a man allegedly asked students at a bus stop if they would like a ride to school and recorded the interaction on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the man then went to Bristol Central High School where he spoke to the School Resource […]
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
Register Citizen
Bristol police: Students suspicious of stranger who asked if they wanted a ride, but he cites business idea
BRISTOL — A stranger who raised suspicions by asking students at a bus stop whether they would like a ride to school — and recorded the interaction — ended up being more of a budding entrepreneur than a danger, police said. Still, the man was told not...
Police investigate assault near Yale campus as hate crime
New Haven police are investigating an assault near Yale University's campus as a hate crime.
Eyewitness News
Register Citizen
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam
NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
More victims of alleged abuse by Plymouth teacher come forward, lawyer says
Four educators are accused of failing to report allegations of abuse of students by a former Plymouth Center School teacher.
Register Citizen
Shelton police mourn ‘sudden’ death of officer, 41
SHELTON — A member of the city’s police department died suddenly while off-duty on Thursday, officials said. Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky confirmed Officer Jesse Butwell, 41, of Naugatuck, died at Waterbury Hospital. Kozlowsky did not provide further details aside from saying Butwell’s death was “sudden.”
Register Citizen
Community news: Fairfield doctors collect school supplies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pediatric Healthcare Associates hold back to school drive. Pediatric Healthcare Associates recently put on its annual Back to School Supply Drive. Group doctors filled backpacks, which Dr. Andrea Hagani, the group’s CEO, and Dr. Nimrod Dayan, the group’s chief...
Pep-Rally Put-Down Of People With Disabilities Prompts Principal Apology
Hillhouse High School’s new principal ended his first week on the job with a community-wide apology. The principal, Mark Sweeting, issued the apology online to “teachers, staff and ALL Hillhouse community” in the wake of a comedy performance during a school-wide pep rally held on Thursday.
New Haven PD investigate report of person shot on Hazel St.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating the report of a person shot on Hazel Street on Thursday night, officials said. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Hazel Street. This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.
