Spartanburg (1-2) at Grayson (GA) (3-0) Last week Spartanburg jumped out to an early lead on Broome, and pulled away for a 34-3 win, their first of the season. This week they go back down I-85 to Georgia for the second time this season, to face one of the best teams in the Southeast, the Grayson Rams. The Vikings brutal non-region schedule continues with a Grayson team loaded with Division 1 talent. The Vikings got on the right track last Friday, but I think it will be tough to do against the stacked Rams. I think this game is close into the second half, but in the end the Rams talent will prove to be too much.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO