ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation

Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to new contract

CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) — Clemson and football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new contract, keeping Swinney through the 2031 football season, according to the university. The new contract was approved Thursday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. “I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President […]
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Furman, SC
Greenville, SC
Football
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Greenville, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week 3 4A/5A Preview

Spartanburg (1-2) at Grayson (GA) (3-0) Last week Spartanburg jumped out to an early lead on Broome, and pulled away for a 34-3 win, their first of the season. This week they go back down I-85 to Georgia for the second time this season, to face one of the best teams in the Southeast, the Grayson Rams. The Vikings brutal non-region schedule continues with a Grayson team loaded with Division 1 talent. The Vikings got on the right track last Friday, but I think it will be tough to do against the stacked Rams. I think this game is close into the second half, but in the end the Rams talent will prove to be too much.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina

CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
CARLISLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Hendrix
Person
Dabo Swinney
FOX Carolina

Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Presbyterian College#American Football#College Football#The Associated Press Top#Tigers#Fcs Furman#Acc#Shipley
106.3 WORD

Another fatal crash in the Upstate

The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in another single vehicle collision in the Upstate. The latest death occurred around 6:45PM Wednesday night, when a truck ran off the road on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road in Spartanburg county.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenwood County magistrate reprimanded for twice losing temper

GREENWOOD — The state Supreme Court has disciplined a Greenwood County magistrate following two instances where he lost his temper in the course of his work. Magistrate Walter Rutledge Martin was ordered to take anger management classes as part of his public reprimand, according to an order filed Aug. 31.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy