Yardbarker
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to new contract
CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) — Clemson and football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new contract, keeping Swinney through the 2031 football season, according to the university. The new contract was approved Thursday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. “I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President […]
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart slams Georgia football practice effort, updates status of injured defensive backs
Georgia had a great performance on Saturday. The Bulldogs followed it up with a strong effort on Monday, one Kirby Smart called Georgia’s best practice of the season. But the Bulldogs did not sustain that effort through Tuesday’s practice. And Smart made his displeasure clear when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 3 4A/5A Preview
Spartanburg (1-2) at Grayson (GA) (3-0) Last week Spartanburg jumped out to an early lead on Broome, and pulled away for a 34-3 win, their first of the season. This week they go back down I-85 to Georgia for the second time this season, to face one of the best teams in the Southeast, the Grayson Rams. The Vikings brutal non-region schedule continues with a Grayson team loaded with Division 1 talent. The Vikings got on the right track last Friday, but I think it will be tough to do against the stacked Rams. I think this game is close into the second half, but in the end the Rams talent will prove to be too much.
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
gsabizwire.com
Greenville Country Club Hires Jessica Martin as Private Events Manager
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Country Club, one of the South’s most historic golf clubs, recently welcomed Jessica Martin to its team as Private Events Manager. Prior to this role, Martin was a staff member of the Chattooga Club in Cashiers, N.C. With a long career history in the...
Suspect in South Carolina murder arrested in Las Vegas
A man wanted in connection with a deadly Laurens County shooting in early July has been arrested in Las Vegas.
FOX Carolina
'West Fest' cancellation had nothing to do with security concerns, agency says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of “West Fest” at Bon Secours. The show was supposed to take place Friday, Sept. 9 with major names like Ice Cube and Cypress Hill. It appears that Bon Secours has completely scrubbed the show from its calendar. The...
FOX Carolina
Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Peace Center teases its 'biggest announcement in decades'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Peace Center in Greenville is set to make what they call the "Peace Center's biggest announcement in decades." The announcement is set for Tue., Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. The invitation to the announcement stated, "We're Turning Up The Volume" and mentioned AMP, a music...
WYFF4.com
DMV in Spartanburg County staying open after initially planning to close
WOODRUFF, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles' (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency previously announced that the branch would close on November 10, 2022, due to the current lease expiring on November 30, 2022. After further conversations with the...
Plastics manufacturer to open $10.8 million plant in Spartanburg Co.
A plastics manufacturer plans to establish a new bottle and container manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Coroner called to house fire in Anderson County
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A coroner has been called to a fire in Anderson County. The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon on River Road in Piedmont. No other details have been released.
Another fatal crash in the Upstate
The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in another single vehicle collision in the Upstate. The latest death occurred around 6:45PM Wednesday night, when a truck ran off the road on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road in Spartanburg county.
The Post and Courier
Greenwood County magistrate reprimanded for twice losing temper
GREENWOOD — The state Supreme Court has disciplined a Greenwood County magistrate following two instances where he lost his temper in the course of his work. Magistrate Walter Rutledge Martin was ordered to take anger management classes as part of his public reprimand, according to an order filed Aug. 31.
