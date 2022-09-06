ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police take man into custody after barricaded situation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side with a gun. Police surrounded a home on Somerset on Detroit's east side just north of I-94 and urged residents in the area to shelter in place.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
DETROIT, MI
James White
Detroit News

TikTok star foiled by stick-up shoes pleads guilty in armed robbery spree in Michigan

Detroit — A popular TikTok personality arrested in connection with several armed robberies after he was spotted dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes pleaded guilty Thursday. Redford Township resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 23, admitted robbing multiple retail locations, including a 7-Eleven in Commerce Township and a Novi...
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on suspect in Aug. 24 carjacking

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a male suspect who carjacked a 71-year-old man a couple of weeks ago on the city's west side. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim agreed to give the suspect a ride to a gas station. On their way to the store, the suspect saw a female friend and asked the victim to also give her a ride.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit. The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pizza delivery driver worked at the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victim found shot to death in Inkster after 'man down' call

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police responding to a "man down" call Tuesday morning in Inkster found a victim shot to death. According to Michigan State Police, Inkster officers were called to the back of 4883 Hickory at 9:50 a.m. They found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
INKSTER, MI
Detroit News

Police locate family of toddler girl found in Gibraltar

Gibraltar — Police said they have located the family of a little girl who was found early Thursday. "We have located the family of the missing child and are grateful for the support received in the last few minutes," officials said Thursday in a post on the department's official Facebook page. "Thank you, everyone."
GIBRALTAR, MI

