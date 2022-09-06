Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Two more arrested in alleged targeted hit of Hutch's Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.
Detroit News
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Detroit News
Dad speaks out after 22-year-old son shot in 'senseless' Southfield carjacking
Southfield — Paul Schultz is happy he doesn't have to plan a funeral for his 22-year-old son after he was shot during a carjacking in August. It could have been much worse, Schultz said. His son, Justin Schultz, was shot in the thigh, severing his femoral artery during a...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police take man into custody after barricaded situation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side with a gun. Police surrounded a home on Somerset on Detroit's east side just north of I-94 and urged residents in the area to shelter in place.
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
Detroit News
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
Uber driver accused of raping Michigan woman, leaving her on side of road
DETROIT -- A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Roseville woman while he was working as a driver for the ride-share company Uber. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges against Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, Wednesday and he was arraigned in 36th District Court in connection with the alleged assault on July 10, 2022.
Attempted robbery in Dearborn Heights ends with 1 suspect dead, 2 on the run, police say
Police in Wayne County are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in an attempted robbery that left one man dead and the victim injured.
Detroit News
TikTok star foiled by stick-up shoes pleads guilty in armed robbery spree in Michigan
Detroit — A popular TikTok personality arrested in connection with several armed robberies after he was spotted dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes pleaded guilty Thursday. Redford Township resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 23, admitted robbing multiple retail locations, including a 7-Eleven in Commerce Township and a Novi...
Detroit News
Police seek tips on suspect in Aug. 24 carjacking
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a male suspect who carjacked a 71-year-old man a couple of weeks ago on the city's west side. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim agreed to give the suspect a ride to a gas station. On their way to the store, the suspect saw a female friend and asked the victim to also give her a ride.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit. The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pizza delivery driver worked at the...
fox2detroit.com
Rochester Hills man loses car after thieves pay with $12K in counterfeit bills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Rochester Hills Police Department said the owner of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse was swindled out of his own car after thieves were able to convince him that $12,000 in counterfeit cash was real money. According to police, the victim posted his pearly white...
fox2detroit.com
Police looking for missing Livonia mother of two
The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she left her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and hasn't been seen or heard from since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
fox2detroit.com
Victim found shot to death in Inkster after 'man down' call
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police responding to a "man down" call Tuesday morning in Inkster found a victim shot to death. According to Michigan State Police, Inkster officers were called to the back of 4883 Hickory at 9:50 a.m. They found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detroit News
Police locate family of toddler girl found in Gibraltar
Gibraltar — Police said they have located the family of a little girl who was found early Thursday. "We have located the family of the missing child and are grateful for the support received in the last few minutes," officials said Thursday in a post on the department's official Facebook page. "Thank you, everyone."
Online vigilante busts sheriff's deputy trying to hook up with teenage girl
During their online conversations, the person believed to be the deputy shared a candid photo of himself
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Dozens of victims’: Wayne County warns of police impersonation phone scam
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a phone scam that has already cost residents thousands of dollars. The Sheriff’s Office says the phone scam includes someone impersonating police by name, with a phone number that looks like it’s coming from their office. “It often...
