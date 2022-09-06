Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
In ISU return to Kinnick, Iowa hopes to make noise
IOWA CITY — When the Iowa State football team last visited Kinnick Stadium, Jack Campbell was still chasing down running backs for Cedar Falls High School and Brock Purdy was two weeks away from attempting his first pass as a freshman quarterback for the Cyclones. It’s been awhile.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
ourquadcities.com
Brian Ferentz takes blame after abysmal opener
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke with reporters today addressing questions surrounding his unit after Saturday’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State. “We all had a hand in it,” the playcaller opened. “We had a lot of first-time players. We knew going in there were going to be some bumps in the road.”
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Ashley Joens signs NIL deal with Kum & Go
Iowa State star Ashley Joens has announced that she has signed a deal with Kum & Go Thursday. Joens posted on social media platforms along with her favorite choices of food in the new line the company has rolled out late this summer. Joens enters her final season of eligibility...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
KCCI.com
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
KCRG.com
Swimming advised against at 9 Iowa beaches
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
KCCI.com
Iowa Orchard opens for the season
GRANGER, Iowa — People stopped by Iowa Orchard in Granger on Monday for the first day of their season. Iowa Orchard has about 20,000 trees and 29 different kinds of apples. Lisa DeWaard said apple picking is the perfect fall activity for families. "The funnest part is seeing the...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
KCRG.com
Train derails in northern Iowa
HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am, 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge just north of Hampton in the area of 190th St. and 4th St NE. The train was carrying mixed commodities and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the Otter Creek below the bridge.
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit
An Ankeny mother is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit challenging an Iowa school district’s mask mandate. Kimberly Reicks had sued the Ankeny Community School District over the mask mandate it had in place in 2020 and 2021. In her lawsuit, she alleged that after she led a protest at a school board meeting over […] The post Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
RVTV shopping spree takes a turn
ALTOONA — John Sears and Mark Freund took some time to get a little shopping done before RVTV in Altoona. They found something unexpected along the way.
