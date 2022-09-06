(Spencer, IA) -- The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. Iowa Great Lakes Association president Bill Van Orsdel says it was first found in Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka in 1987 and has spread out from there. It was found in northern Iowa’s Lost Island Lake August First and has since been discovered in East Lake Okoboji and three other lakes in the Iowa Great Lakes chain. Van Orsdel says efforts to combat the plant should intensify within the next two weeks. Washing boats and trailers after leaving a lake and letting them dry for five days helps keep invasive species from spreading from one lake to another.

