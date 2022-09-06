ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terril, IA

Sioux City Journal

$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman

Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowan wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a convenience store in Ames won someone $1 million. The winner got the prize after Tuesday night’s drawing and is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million in Iowa in a little more than this past month. This ticket was purchased at […]
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, September 8th, 2022

(Spencer, IA) -- The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. Iowa Great Lakes Association president Bill Van Orsdel says it was first found in Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka in 1987 and has spread out from there. It was found in northern Iowa’s Lost Island Lake August First and has since been discovered in East Lake Okoboji and three other lakes in the Iowa Great Lakes chain. Van Orsdel says efforts to combat the plant should intensify within the next two weeks. Washing boats and trailers after leaving a lake and letting them dry for five days helps keep invasive species from spreading from one lake to another.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza

*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon both report record fall enrollment

Two Siouxland colleges have reported record fall enrollments this week. On Thursday morning, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa announced it had set a record for students enrolled for a fourth-straight year while Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa touted the largest student body dating back to its 1966 founding.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Opportunity through partnership in Iowa

As we collectively work towards a more prosperous economic future for all residents in our region and throughout the state, the role of partnerships within communities has never been more important. At Wells Enterprises, we take great pride in our ability to create jobs and opportunities for individuals as a top employer in Northwest Iowa while also engaging with the broader community.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
97X

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Iowa?

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself before looking it up. While it should be noted some states are much more strict than others, not all states make it illegal to collect rainwater. Today we are going to see the state of Iowa's stance on the matter.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DNR advises against swimming in nine Iowa lakes

The Iowa DNR has issued swimming advisories for nine lakes across the state. After testing last Friday, eight of the lakes had high levels of Ecoli and they detected a toxin in the other lake located in the southwest region of the state. The DN recommends Iowans don't swim in...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

City of Storm Lake Shares Information on Political Signs Placement

The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder for residents regarding campaign sign regulations. According to Iowa Code, campaign signs CANNOT be placed on public property including city, county, or state right of way. This includes parking areas in residential areas, road intersection areas, and public parks. Signs CAN...
STORM LAKE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
97X

Casey’s Is Celebrating Its Popular Pizza By Combining Two Iowa Delicacies

If I asked you to pick two Iowa delicacies, what two items would you pick? If the first two things that came to mind were Busch Light and Casey's Breakfast Pizza, then you would be correct. Casey's is celebrating a major milestone in the life of its famous Breakfast Pizza: its 21st birthday. When you celebrate turning 21, you normally consume some beers. Casey's announced it will let its iconic pizza indulge by creating the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
IOWA STATE

