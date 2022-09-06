Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
Iowan wins $1 million Mega Millions prize
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a convenience store in Ames won someone $1 million. The winner got the prize after Tuesday night’s drawing and is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million in Iowa in a little more than this past month. This ticket was purchased at […]
Boone News-Republican
Lottery ticket purchased in Ames wins $1 million in Tuesday's Iowa Lottery drawing
Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Ames is now a millionaire. The $1 million winner in Tuesday's drawing purchased a ticket at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Boulevard, in Ames. The convenience store also will earn a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the ticket. "The ticket...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, September 8th, 2022
(Spencer, IA) -- The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. Iowa Great Lakes Association president Bill Van Orsdel says it was first found in Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka in 1987 and has spread out from there. It was found in northern Iowa’s Lost Island Lake August First and has since been discovered in East Lake Okoboji and three other lakes in the Iowa Great Lakes chain. Van Orsdel says efforts to combat the plant should intensify within the next two weeks. Washing boats and trailers after leaving a lake and letting them dry for five days helps keep invasive species from spreading from one lake to another.
Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza
*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon both report record fall enrollment
Two Siouxland colleges have reported record fall enrollments this week. On Thursday morning, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa announced it had set a record for students enrolled for a fourth-straight year while Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa touted the largest student body dating back to its 1966 founding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Opportunity through partnership in Iowa
As we collectively work towards a more prosperous economic future for all residents in our region and throughout the state, the role of partnerships within communities has never been more important. At Wells Enterprises, we take great pride in our ability to create jobs and opportunities for individuals as a top employer in Northwest Iowa while also engaging with the broader community.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Iowa?
For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself before looking it up. While it should be noted some states are much more strict than others, not all states make it illegal to collect rainwater. Today we are going to see the state of Iowa's stance on the matter.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DNR advises against swimming in nine Iowa lakes
The Iowa DNR has issued swimming advisories for nine lakes across the state. After testing last Friday, eight of the lakes had high levels of Ecoli and they detected a toxin in the other lake located in the southwest region of the state. The DN recommends Iowans don't swim in...
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Shares Information on Political Signs Placement
The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder for residents regarding campaign sign regulations. According to Iowa Code, campaign signs CANNOT be placed on public property including city, county, or state right of way. This includes parking areas in residential areas, road intersection areas, and public parks. Signs CAN...
Sheldon man dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Osceola County
A Sheldon man has been pronounced dead after a semi allegedly rear-ended him in Osceola County.
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Casey’s Is Celebrating Its Popular Pizza By Combining Two Iowa Delicacies
If I asked you to pick two Iowa delicacies, what two items would you pick? If the first two things that came to mind were Busch Light and Casey's Breakfast Pizza, then you would be correct. Casey's is celebrating a major milestone in the life of its famous Breakfast Pizza: its 21st birthday. When you celebrate turning 21, you normally consume some beers. Casey's announced it will let its iconic pizza indulge by creating the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.
iowa.media
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
Comments / 3