ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

'Major' Gas Leak Displaces 1,000 In Hagerstown, Forces Evacuation Of Elementary School

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRuHW_0hkbqokL00
Bester Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Hundreds in Maryland were displaced on Tuesday afternoon when workers in Hagerstown accidentally struck a six-inch gas line that forced the evacuation of an area elementary school.

City officials in Hagerstown said that the “major” gas leak was struck by workers in the area of South Potomac Street and West Memorial Boulevard late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, leaving an estimated 1,000 people temporarily displaced.

They noted that the perimeter was determined by utilizing hazardous materials mapping software and current weather conditions, in addition to the forecast.

Columbia Gas was called to the scene to control the leak, which impacted area residents for several hours.

“Emergency services personnel are working closely with Washington County Public Schools to coordinate the evacuation of Bester Elementary and to oversee the safe drop-off of students from E. Russell Hicks and South Hagerstown High School,” officials noted. "Students from Bester are staying at Hager Park with (Washington County Public School) officials awaiting pick-up.”

As of approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officials from Columbia Gas reported that the valves are off and they were waiting for the gas in the pipes to dissipate before the area can be re-opened, marking one of the final steps in the process to return residents to normalcy.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police Charge 11-Year-Old Boy With Arson For Fire That Destroyed Hampstead Dollar General Store

An unexpected suspect has been identified as the person who caused millions of dollars in damage to a Maryland store last week. The Maryland Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Sept. 12 that an 11-year-old has been charged in connection to the fire at Dollar General on South Main Street in Carroll County that caused $2.5 million in damage and destroyed the building.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Education
Hagerstown, MD
Education
Hagerstown, MD
Government
City
Columbia, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Hicks
wfirnews.com

Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81

NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Here's The Latest On The Officer-Involved Weekend Shooting In Baltimore

An off-duty police officer in Baltimore County who was working a second job was hospitalized after being involved in a weekend shooting in Rosedale, authorities announced. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a Baltimore County police officer was assaulted while working a uniformed-secondary job as security in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted

Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Columbia Gas#The Leak#Elementary School#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Daily Voice Washington
Daily Voice

Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff

An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Gas prices continue to drop in Maryland

Gas prices continue to drop here in Maryland with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded $3.57 per gallon, which is almost 20 cents below the national average. The cheapest gas in our area continues to be in Carroll County $3.44 per gallon. One caller to our newsroom...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox5dc.com

Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
ALDIE, VA
Daily Voice

New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree

Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say. Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.
NEW WINDSOR, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
359K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy