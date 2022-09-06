'Major' Gas Leak Displaces 1,000 In Hagerstown, Forces Evacuation Of Elementary School

Bester Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Hundreds in Maryland were displaced on Tuesday afternoon when workers in Hagerstown accidentally struck a six-inch gas line that forced the evacuation of an area elementary school.

City officials in Hagerstown said that the “major” gas leak was struck by workers in the area of South Potomac Street and West Memorial Boulevard late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, leaving an estimated 1,000 people temporarily displaced.

They noted that the perimeter was determined by utilizing hazardous materials mapping software and current weather conditions, in addition to the forecast.

Columbia Gas was called to the scene to control the leak, which impacted area residents for several hours.

“Emergency services personnel are working closely with Washington County Public Schools to coordinate the evacuation of Bester Elementary and to oversee the safe drop-off of students from E. Russell Hicks and South Hagerstown High School,” officials noted. "Students from Bester are staying at Hager Park with (Washington County Public School) officials awaiting pick-up.”

As of approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officials from Columbia Gas reported that the valves are off and they were waiting for the gas in the pipes to dissipate before the area can be re-opened, marking one of the final steps in the process to return residents to normalcy.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

