Benzinga
LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TUYA, LFST and MNSO - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
LAW・
tipranks.com
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
US News and World Report
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Fall 18%; Company Names New CFO
(Reuters) -Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, which has grappled with slumping business and shaken up management in recent months, fell nearly 20% on Tuesday in the first full day of trading after the sudden death of its chief financial officer. The home goods company on Tuesday named accounting...
investing.com
Yoshiharu Global Prices Upsized IPO at $4
Yoshiharu Global Co. (Nasdaq: YOSH) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. Yoshiharu is offering 2,940,000 shares of its Class A common stock and has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 441,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 9, 2022 under the ticker symbol “YOSH” and the offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Credo Technology Group Chief Operating Officer Trades Company's Stock
Yat Tung Lam, Chief Operating Officer at Credo Technology Group CRDO, reported a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $113,418.
Evolus Director Trades $184K In Company Stock
Simone Blank, Director at Evolus EOLS, reported a large insider buy on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Blank purchased 20,000 shares of Evolus. The total transaction amounted to $184,844. Evolus...
Hooker Furnishings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Hooker Furnishings HOFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hooker Furnishings beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was down $9.61 million from the same...
Benzinga
Calamos Global Total: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Global Total CGO. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Global Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Trump-linked SPAC falls as the company gives shareholders more time to vote on extending a merger deadline with Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares dropped sharply Tuesday as the SPAC linked to Donald Trump faces potential liquidation. Digital World shareholders gave shareholders two more days - until Thursday - to vote on extending a merger deadline with Trump's Truth Social media company. Reuters earlier reported Digital World fell short...
investing.com
Uber's Wait Times and Pricing Bounce Demand Driven - Needham & Company
Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading over 2% higher Thursday after notes from analysts at Needham & Company, BTIG and Mizuho Securities. Needham & Company's analyst who has a Buy rating and $52 price target on Uber, said that in their 13th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing bounced higher over the two weeks before Labor Day, up by 1,200bps and 300bps, respectively, compared to the prior 2-week period.
ValueWalk
PVH Corp Mounts A 5% Afternoon Rally As CEO Larsson & 2 Execs Back The Stock
Discusses 3 recent insider trades, Q2 results, Q3 outlook and some anlayst commentary. Shares of American clothing conglomerate PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) mounted a 5% share price rally though Wednesday afternoon as three of the company’s executives filed form 4’s with the SEC disclosing recent purchases made during the approved insider trading windows that occurred post Q2 results last week.
Benzinga
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2022
Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc NFLX from Underperform to Neutral. Netflix earned $3.20 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $609.99 and a 52-week-low of $162.71. Netflix closed at $218.39 at the end of the last trading period.
Benzinga
A Look At Tesla Stock As Investors Await Post-Labor Day Market Shift
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat in the premarket on Tuesday after a volatile Friday caused the stock to gap up 1.41% when the market opened, only to run into sellers who dropped the stock down 3.86% intraday. Retail traders who kept up with the market during the summer months...
Bed, Bath & Beyond shares tank after senior executive's death
The unexpected death of Bed, Bath & Beyond's former chief financial officer amid allegations of fraud against him raises further questions about the struggling retail chain and highlights its precarious finances. Bed, Bath & Beyond's share price plummeted on Tuesday, falling 15% to $7.18 a share in mid-morning trade. Over...
Bed, Bath & Beyond executive's death followed allegations of fraud
The unexpected death of Bed, Bath & Beyond's former chief financial officer amid allegations of fraud against him raises further questions about the struggling chain. Gustavo Arnal died Friday after jumping from a luxury skyscraper in downtown Manhattan. New York's medical examiner ruled his death a suicide, according to the New York Times and other media outlets.
