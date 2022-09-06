Yoshiharu Global Co. (Nasdaq: YOSH) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. Yoshiharu is offering 2,940,000 shares of its Class A common stock and has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 441,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 9, 2022 under the ticker symbol “YOSH” and the offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO