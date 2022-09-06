ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Longtime Democratic northern Virginia delegate Keam resigns

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNBJI_0hkbqROW00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from northern Virginia has resigned his seat, a move that will set up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district.

Del. Mark Keam told GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert he was stepping down to take a job in the Biden administration, according to Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for Gilbert. The resignation is effective Tuesday, Shipley said.

Keam, an attorney who was first elected to his Fairfax County-based district in 2009, didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.

Shipley said discussions were still underway about the timing of a special election, which will not impact the GOP's control of the chamber.

Bryan Graham, chair of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee, said in a statement that the group was formalizing its plans to operate an “open and fair process” to choose its nominee.

One contender, Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch, announced his candidacy Tuesday.

Graham's statement thanked Keam for his service and noted that he made history as the first Asian-born immigrant and the first Korean American elected to any state office in Virginia.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House

State Del. Mark Keam announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the House of Delegates, setting up a possible special election this fall in a Democratic-leaning district in Northern Virginia. In an email to constituents, Keam, 56, a Democratic attorney who has served in the House since 2010, said he was resigning for a job […] The post Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gilbert
Person
Mark Keam
Post Register

Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Virginia#Election Local#Delegate#Democratic#The House Of Delegates#Gop#House#The Associated Press#Asian#Korean American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
cbs19news

State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon

DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy