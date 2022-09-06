ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Bob Stefanowski enters culture wars with ‘parental bill of rights’

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nn5X0_0hkbqJZw00

With a proposed “parental bill of rights,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski stepped Tuesday into the culture wars over transgender rights and how students are taught about race, sex and gender identification.

Stefanowski and his running mate, Rep. Laura Devlin, embraced a broad statement of principles, shying from specifics that can come with controversy, such as Florida’s ban on certain topics in the public schools.

How the bill of rights would translate into policy was left unclear after an appearance by Stefanowski on WNPR’s “Where We Live,” followed by a Stefanowski-Devlin press conference outside the state Capitol.

For example, the Republicans called for banning transgender athletes from girls sports, but Stefanowski said he was opposed to repealing or revising the Connecticut civil rights law that gives transgender children the right to compete based on their gender identification.

“We need to support the rights of any student to live as they wish and promote acceptance, diversity and tolerance in our schools and states. We absolutely need to have that,” Stefanowski said. “But at the same time allowing transgender biological males to compete against girls in high school, it’s not fair.”

In their press conference, Stefanowski and Devlin said they would work to find a solution with the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the governing body for high school sports.

“And hopefully they can look at that law. And hopefully we can come up with a compromise that works within that framework,” Stefanowski said. “Transgender athletes should have the ability to compete. This is not about telling them they can’t. We need to try to find a solution.”

But what that solution might be was left to others. CIAC offered no comment.

Gwen Samuel, the founder of the Connecticut Parents Union, suggested separate competitions for transgender athletes, like Special Olympics. She was invited to speak by the campaign, as was Cheryl Radachowsky, a parent who sued CIAC over its transgender sports policy.

Gov. Ned Lamont said transgender youth should not become campaign fodder.

“When it comes to transgender young people, keep the politicians out of it. I think our leagues and our coaches, they are going to make the right choices,” Lamont said. “Two months before an election, we don’t need to make a lot of political hay at the expense of these young people.”

Two gay Democratic lawmakers, Reps. Jeff Currey of East Hartford and Raghib Allie-Brennan of Bethel, said LGBTQ+ students face the highest rates of bullying and that transgender kids were the group most at risk of depression and suicide.

“This ban would not safeguard kids or empower parents — it would only ban children from the educational opportunities that they have a right to,” Currey and Allie-Brennan said. “It’s egregious and dangerous.”

The Republican ticket expressed solidarity with parents who object to how and when their children are taught about issues of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity but offered no concrete policy changes and took pains to acknowledge the importance of educating children on those topics.

“We’re not doing anything radical like Florida and preventing things from being talked about,” Stefanowski told WNPR. “This is more about kitchen table issues being spoken about at the kitchen table.”

For months, Stefanowski said, he has reliably drawn applause with mentions of “parental rights” and “parental involvement,” as have other Republican candidates across the U.S. He cast himself as occupying a reasonable middle ground, sensitive to cultural conservatives without declaring war on the left.

“This is not radical stuff here,” he said.

“We need to absolutely promote diversity and acceptance in our schools. No question about that,” Stefanowski said. “But at the same time, we shouldn’t be introducing complex topics like sexual orientation or gender ID before the kids have the capacity to understand it.”

The “kitchen table” image is one Stefanowski repeatedly used Tuesday.

“Leave the kitchen table issues to the kitchen table,” Stefanowski said. “Let these parents behind me and parents across the state decide when they want to enter those conversations. Don’t mandate.”

Stefanowski did not say if he objected to the State Department of Education curriculum guidelines that suggest middle schools address “gender expression, gender identity and sexual orientation” and explain “sexual activity and their associated risks.”

He indicated he would not upend the current balance of power on curricula, where the state sets general standards but leaves implementation to local school systems.

“I think you got to leave it up to the parents working with the school boards. I don’t think you can dictate this type of stuff from the top down,” Stefanowski said. “I don’t think we should. I don’t think it’s the role of government to do that.”

The influence of critical race theory on how the public schools address issues of race went unmentioned at the press conference, but Stefanowski complained on WNPR that children of privilege were made to feel guilty or uncomfortable when taught about America’s continuing struggle with race and racism.

“Racism is part of our history. We need to teach kids about that. I don’t believe, though, in assuming that kids are guilty just because of our history,” he said. “Presenting this level of guilt on kids just because, you know, they’re either privileged or not privileged, I don’t think that’s the right way to go.”

His focus was on parental rights, but he riffed on crime, Lamont’s record on taxes, COVID-19 regulations, childhood vaccinations, social media and education reforms such as school choice.

Detailed inquiries on any of them were not possible. His press conference lasted 35 minutes, with most of the time devoted to prepared remarks by the gubernatorial nominee and his running mate. He took eight questions over nine minutes.

His parental bill of rights includes raising from 13 to 16 the age at which a child can subscribe to a social media platform without parental consent, as was proposed in a bipartisan bill this year that never came to a floor vote.

It also calls for using state surplus funds to increase security and improve air quality in schools, as well a demand to “allow school choice and expand access to charter, magnet, and technical schools.” He was asked for details.

“It could be a combination of vouchers. It could be a combination of school savings accounts. It could be tuition reimbursement, we need to work through the details, but we absolutely have to start this discussion,” Stefanowski said. “And it’s not about abandoning schools in the city. We need to build those as well.”

Staff writer Andrew Brown contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, CT
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Florida Government
FOX 61

Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had...
CONNECTICUT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

July bomb threat confused New Hampshire with Connecticut

MANCHESTER, N.H. – According to a call for service request from the Manchester Police Department, a July 7 bomb threat at Manchester Community College may have come due to the fact that the bomber did not realize there was more than one Manchester Community College. At approximately noon on...
MANCHESTER, CT
UC Daily Campus

Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Laura Devlin
Person
Bob Stefanowski
Daily Voice

New Haven Man Admits To Cyberstalking, Threatening Massachusetts Woman

A 31-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to threatening, harassing, and intimidating a Massachusetts woman through email and social media. Marshall Nicholas Fain, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, United States Attorney Rachael Rollins announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT: FLAGS LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on the date of interment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Rights#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Magnet School#Politics State#Election State#Wnpr#Stefanowski Devlin#Republicans
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’

There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
WTNH.com

Conn.’s largest 9/11 tribute marks 21 years since attacks

(WTNH) – The state’s largest 9/11 tribute is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 11, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks that took place on that fateful day. Fred Garrity Jr., the founder and executive director of the Connecticut United Ride, joined News 8 to discuss the tribute.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
BURLINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
WTNH

Local TikTok star tells kids to embrace their ‘weirdness’

(WTNH) – A Connecticut woman has gone viral on TikTok for her large mouth, but is it a new challenge? Not exactly, it’s more about acceptance. Accepting who you are, accepting your differences, accepting your weirdness. It’s about being weird and proud. Some of us go through life trying to find our talent, trying to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy