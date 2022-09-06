Read full article on original website
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geological map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
History museum has artifacts from 13,000 years ago
There is a Dalton Point resharpened as a knife from the Paleo Indian period of American history discovered by archaeologist Jeffrey Norcross at a Missouri River dig site. There are stemmed points found in Salem County from the early and middle Archaic periods, and a pestle, used to grind grain, from the late Archaic period that Norcross discovered in Pennsauken.
6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City (Triathlon) Traffic Impact
The 6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon event will require motorists to be aware of the traffic impact that will be in effect this Saturday, September 10, 2022. The event competitors will race the shore and swim the bay, bike on a flat course and run on a flat course.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
7 Local Spots Make List of 50 Greatest Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in New Jersey
A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars. It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again. NJ.com writer Peter...
Grapes and Grain wine tasting to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Wine enthusiasts can rejoice as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation- Delaware Valley Chapter returns to its in-person wine tasting event, Grapes and Grain South Jersey, following two virtual tasting events during the pandemic. Dozens of fine wines, including many local varietals, and an array of craft beers will highlight the 13th annual tasting, Sept. 21, 2022, at Auletto Caterers in West Deptford, N.J.
Van Crushed by Old Decaying Tree in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the Gloucester Township Police Department reported on Wednesday that a large...
Your Dog Can Swim At A New Jersey Water Park
Everyone loves cute dog pictures. This weekend get all the pics you want because your dog can swim at a New Jersey Water Park. This Saturday September 10, 2022 is the PigDog Puppapalooza at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey. That means your dog can enjoy the Raging Waters...
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Community garden members advise residents to request for plots
For over 40 years, the Moorestown Community Garden has been a township owned property where citizens of our community can grow vegetables and flowers for their own enjoyment. Each of the plots in the community garden are rented. Our gardeners pay to have the privilege of gardening, when perhaps their own yard is too small, or doesn’t have the proper growing conditions.
South Jersey Apple Festival at Salem County Fairgrounds
SALEM, NJ -Visitors to the show will enjoy delicious treats from Apple Pie by the...
Mummers close the summer with the annual New Year's in North Wildwood
It may be September, but it’s New Year’s in North Wildwood once again. North Wildwood will host a New Year’s Parade featuring The Philadelphia Mummers at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. This event dates back to the ‘90s and has been a continued tradition throughout the years, serving as a fun way to say goodbye to the summer at the shore. The annual parade celebrates the end of the season, and the beginning of a new one.
374 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 310 cases, 18 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
Jewish Family Service Card Party Raises Nearly $20,000 for The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore
The 8th Annual Jewish Family Service Card Party welcomed upward of 110 attendees who enjoyed playing Mahjong and Canasta as well as dined on a buffet lunch at Harbor Pines Golf Club on August 25th. The afternoon also provided guests with a chance to win door prizes and bid on auction items. The event raised nearly $20,000 to support The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. (Photo courtesy of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties)
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
NJ beach cleanup needs volunteers
There’s a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park, sponsored by Corona. The cleanup is at Bradley Park in Asbury Park and is held in conjunction with Oceanic Global and United By Blue. Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and...
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
County gives updates on Bridge Rehabilitation project
Director Frank J. DiMarco, Deputy Director Heather Simmons, Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, and County Clerk James N. Hogan are eager to share an update on the Gloucester County Bridge Rehabilitation Project. “This project will repair a total of eight bridges across the county,” said Director Frank J. DiMarco. “All work being...
