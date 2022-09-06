ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

History museum has artifacts from 13,000 years ago

There is a Dalton Point resharpened as a knife from the Paleo Indian period of American history discovered by archaeologist Jeffrey Norcross at a Missouri River dig site. There are stemmed points found in Salem County from the early and middle Archaic periods, and a pestle, used to grind grain, from the late Archaic period that Norcross discovered in Pennsauken.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flanders, NJ
City
Moorestown, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Beach Haven, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Forked River, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Grapes and Grain wine tasting to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Wine enthusiasts can rejoice as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation- Delaware Valley Chapter returns to its in-person wine tasting event, Grapes and Grain South Jersey, following two virtual tasting events during the pandemic. Dozens of fine wines, including many local varietals, and an array of craft beers will highlight the 13th annual tasting, Sept. 21, 2022, at Auletto Caterers in West Deptford, N.J.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
Jimmy Stewart
Person
Al Capp
wjbr.com

Your Dog Can Swim At A New Jersey Water Park

Everyone loves cute dog pictures. This weekend get all the pics you want because your dog can swim at a New Jersey Water Park. This Saturday September 10, 2022 is the PigDog Puppapalooza at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey. That means your dog can enjoy the Raging Waters...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
thesunpapers.com

Community garden members advise residents to request for plots

For over 40 years, the Moorestown Community Garden has been a township owned property where citizens of our community can grow vegetables and flowers for their own enjoyment. Each of the plots in the community garden are rented. Our gardeners pay to have the privilege of gardening, when perhaps their own yard is too small, or doesn’t have the proper growing conditions.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Afternoon Tea#Travel Info#What To Do#White Christmas#Grand Hotel#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Moorestown Senior#The Flanders Hotel#Allied#Nj#First Presbyterian Church
atlanticcityweekly.com

Mummers close the summer with the annual New Year's in North Wildwood

It may be September, but it’s New Year’s in North Wildwood once again. North Wildwood will host a New Year’s Parade featuring The Philadelphia Mummers at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. This event dates back to the ‘90s and has been a continued tradition throughout the years, serving as a fun way to say goodbye to the summer at the shore. The annual parade celebrates the end of the season, and the beginning of a new one.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
camdencounty.com

374 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 310 cases, 18 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Jewish Family Service Card Party Raises Nearly $20,000 for The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore

The 8th Annual Jewish Family Service Card Party welcomed upward of 110 attendees who enjoyed playing Mahjong and Canasta as well as dined on a buffet lunch at Harbor Pines Golf Club on August 25th. The afternoon also provided guests with a chance to win door prizes and bid on auction items. The event raised nearly $20,000 to support The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. (Photo courtesy of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties)
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
New Jersey 101.5

NJ beach cleanup needs volunteers

There’s a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park, sponsored by Corona. The cleanup is at Bradley Park in Asbury Park and is held in conjunction with Oceanic Global and United By Blue. Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County gives updates on Bridge Rehabilitation project

Director Frank J. DiMarco, Deputy Director Heather Simmons, Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, and County Clerk James N. Hogan are eager to share an update on the Gloucester County Bridge Rehabilitation Project. “This project will repair a total of eight bridges across the county,” said Director Frank J. DiMarco. “All work being...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy