Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before shooting himself dead, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, but police are unsure if that sparked the murder-suicide outside the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton, according to the NYPD. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her neck outside ...
15-year-old student shot to death in downtown Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old who was shot in the abdomen in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon has died.
Man stabbed to death near his Bronx home, police say
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed near his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Officers found Perlon Felder, 41, with a stab wound to the left side of his neck along Richman Plaza near the Major Deegan Expressway at around 7:30 p.m., according to authorities. He […]
pix11.com
Shootings, murders down in NYC: NYPD data
Citywide shooting incidents decreased in August by 30.3% compared to the same time period in 2021. The number of murders also fell 54.2 percent compared to the same period last year. While those numbers have fallen, the number of gun busts rose 16%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family mourns Bronx hairdresser, 25, who dies months after paralyzed by stray bullet in playground gang clash: ‘She loved everybody’
The basketball game had just ended when the long and lethal nightmare started for a Bronx family. Jelani Green, 25, died more than two months after taking a stray bullet to her neck at a Morris Heights playground where her older brother had just played in an annual Father’s Day hoops tournament. Family members stood vigil in shifts at the hospital while she battled for life until passing away ...
‘We feel heartbroken, devastated and violated.’ 16-year-old Staten Island slay victim’s tearful aunt scorns killer.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Alexandra Klein was hanging decorations in the window of her family’s West Brighton home just nine days before Christmas in 2019 when her nephew Shane Kelly said he was going outside for a bit. It was early evening and hailing, but the 16-year-old said...
HOMICIDE: Victim Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
One person was shot dead in an afternoon Newark killing, sources with knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. Multiple shell casings were found at 7th and Roseville avenues around 2 p.m., sources said. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was leading the investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive...
Ice cream truck driver charged after meeting with 10-year-old girl
Authorities on Staten Island have charged an ice cream truck driver after investigators say he met with a 10-year-old girl after connecting with her on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagesun.com
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
Boy, 15, arrested in 17-year-old girl’s shooting death in Queens: NYPD
ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday in connection with a teenage girl’s shooting death in Queens. Shantasia O’Brian, 17, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back on Friday, police said. She was rushed from 136th Avenue to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Officers […]
Body Of Young Motorcyclist Moved By Good Samaritans After Fatal Route 7 Crash: Police
A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a van last week, after passing drivers moved his body to the side of Route 7, authorities said. Ahmed Mohamed, of East Brunswick, was believed to have been struck by a GMC van while riding in Route 7 west where the Newark/Jersey City Turnpike and the Belleville Turnpike split — commonly known as "The Split" — around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Kearny police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Transit workers frustrated over court case in Bronx beating of MTA worker
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A beaten MTA worker showed up in court on Tuesday, hoping to face the man who allegedly attacked him, but for the third time, the suspect was granted permission to not appear in court. The family and colleagues of Anthony Nelson also showed up. They’re frustrated Alexander Wright, 49, did not […]
Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville
A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD: Man arrested for stabbing another man in Brooklyn
A man has been arrested for a Sunday stabbing incident that left a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on the Eastern Parkway, police say.
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
Armed robbers snatch chain from woman in the Bronx: NYPD
BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two armed robbers who snatched a chain from a woman in the Bronx last month, officials said. The incident occurred near Paulding Avenue and East 211th Street on Aug. 8 at around 2:20 p.m. The suspects threatened the 38-year-old victim with a gun before stealing her chain, police […]
5 people shot, 1 fatally, in less than an hour in Brooklyn
It was a violent night in Brooklyn when five people were shot in less than an hour.
GOTCHA! K-9 Nabs Gun-Toting Ex-Con After NJSP Foot Chase From American Dream Into Meadows
UPDATE: A gun-carrying ex-con chased by State Police from the American Dream mall into the meadows off the New Jersey Turnpike on Labor Day was captured with help on the ground and in the air. A Lyndhurst police drone was in the air when a Bergen County sheriff's canine tracked...
Comments / 0