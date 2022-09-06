Read full article on original website
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Preview: Compton v. Eisenhower, Football
After an injury-plagued game against Paramount, Compton looks to bounce back in their last preseason test against the undefeated Eisenhower Eagles (Rialto). Compton statistically has the upperhand against Eisenhower on defense and offense, allowing 42 points compared to Eisenhower’s 48, and the Tarbabes’ potent offense has 139 points for the season compared to Eisenhower’s 111.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday, Sept. 8
Week three of high school football in Orange County begins with a big slate of Thursday games. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team in the scoreboard updates throughout the night. Check back later for game coverage at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free sports website for Orange County.
Long Beach Poly Football Coach Stephen Barbee Wins Rams, Chargers Awards
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly football coach Stephen Barbee is not a big fan of the limelight. Any time he’s complimented or recognized, he pivots the credit to his players or his coaches. As the Jackrabbits have gotten off to a 3-0 start and are in the top five in the state rankings, he’s going to have a hard time avoiding the spotlight.
Braxton Myers, All-American Bowl safety, decommits from USC Trojans; Ole Miss emerging as favorite?
The state of Texas is not-so-subtly becoming a minor thorn in the side of the USC Trojans football program. Following a summer Texas A&M visit from five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson, USC lost one of their pledges from, "The Lone Star State." On Wednesday, All-American Bowl selection ...
Anonymous Coaches' Poll: UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Among Best in Nation
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at small Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, these coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the course of three weeks we are posting the results of our summer survey on the state of college basketball.
SFGate
Homeless teen heads to college, makes basketball team: 'It's like a dream'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The only people at school who knew the truth about Jeremiah Armstead's home life were his basketball coaches. Armstead, 18, was tired a lot, sometimes from sleeping in his mother's car, sometimes from the stress of living in a domestic violence shelter with his mother and younger siblings while he was in high school.
South Pasadena News
House Fire | Downed Power Lines Hit The Roof of Two Detached Garages
On Wednesday, Sept 7, at approximately 1:00 pm a residential fire South of Huntington Drive on Oneonta Knoll broke out in-between two homes on the block. South Pasadena Fire Department initially reported a downed power line was the cause. The 107°F weather did not help as the South Pasadena Fire...
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
South Pasadena News
Pasadena Tournament of Roses | Dia De Los Muertos Art Competition
News provided by Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Association. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announced the third annual Día de los Muertos art competition, a celebration of art, in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, Pasadena Unified School District, the Greater LA Education Foundation, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Los Angeles Unified School District, Mercadito Monarca, 360 Agency and Yankuititl.
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Introducing Cheap Fast Eats: LAist's Guide To Chowing Down For $10 Or Less. This Time We're In Pasadena
In our new monthly series, we visit neighborhoods across the city to find quick and tasty dishes that are easy on the wallet.
South Pasadena News
WISPPA Invites South Pasadenans to Discuss General Plan September 12
WISPPA will be holding a zoom meeting on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 with guest speaker Angelica Fausto-Lupa, Community Development Director. Ms. Fausto-Lupa will be discussing the South Pasadena Housing Element/General Plan which has to be finalized by 9/15. We are excited to be able to offer this informative presentation to the community.
Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15
We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption
The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
South Pasadena News
South Pasadena Public Library | Vote for One City One Story Selection
This fall the South Pasadena Public Library is celebrating art, culture, and reading with its One City One Story (OCOS) citywide reading program. This year’s OCOS theme is “Life in Art.” Beginning on September 1st, the South Pasadena Public Library encourages residents to vote online at www.southpasadenaca.gov/ocos or in the Library to decide which of two arts and culture-themed books will be the chosen OCOS 2022 title. Nominee titles are The Final Revival of Opal and Nev by Dawnie Walton and The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History by Nathalia Holt. Voting will close at midnight on September 10th and the winning title will be announced on September 26th.
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
theeastsiderla.com
Man arrested after Eagle Rock standoff
Eagle Rock -- A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a car during a domestic dispute was arrested Tuesday evening after a nearly three-hour standoff. Police were originally called to the 1900 block of Poppy Peak Drive at 4:35 p.m. regarding a man with a gun, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
