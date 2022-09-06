Texas-Alabama is the nation’s most in-demand game in upcoming football season
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re planning on heading to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium to see the Longhorns take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next month, prepare for a packed stadium.
The Sept. 10 game, with an 11 a.m. kickoff, is the most in-demand game nationwide, according to ticket sales at StubHub.
Tickets for Alabama’s Oct. 8 game against Texas A&M are the third-most sought after, behind Notre Dame vs. Ohio State.
Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns are the third-most in-demand college football team overall, behind Ohio State and Alabama.
The Aggies rank No. 5 overall.
Here’s a look at the 10 most in-demand games overall:
- Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns : Sept. 10
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio State Buckeyes: Sept. 3
- Texas A&M Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide: Oct. 8
- Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium): Sept. 3
- Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes: Nov. 26
- Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide: Nov. 26
- Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Nov. 5
- West Virginia Mountaineers at Pittsburgh Panthers: Sept. 1
- Oklahoma Sooners at Nebraska Cornhuskers: Sept. 17
- Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers (at Caesars Superdome): Sept. 4
The rankings are based on StubHub ticket sales for the 2022 season as of Aug. 12.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0