kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
kttn.com
Minnesota man pleads guilty in Livingston County court to involuntary manslaughter
A Minnesota man pleaded guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 7th to felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan is scheduled for sentencing on November 3rd. A November 29th jury trial was canceled. A probable cause statement accused Hassan of driving a semi-truck with...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
kttn.com
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, September 8, 2022
Multiple defendants were sentenced after waiving formal arraignment and entering pleas of guilty when they appeared in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 8th. Trenton resident James Robert Anderson pleaded guilty to a felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense,...
kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
One hundred one calls for service for the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday included traffic stops, business checks, and numerous follow-up investigations. 12:19 AM, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Business 36 Highway. The driver had a suspended driver’s license. During a consent search of the vehicle Officers located suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also located a large number of tools inside the vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest.
kttn.com
Minnesota man faces two charges in Harrison County after cutting an individual with a folding saw
A Minnesota man has been charged in Harrison County with two felonies after allegedly cutting another man with a foldable hand saw. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota was charged with first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. A warrant was served on September 7th and Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
kttn.com
Judge in Linn County Circuit Court sentences Texas man to 10-years in prison
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports one man was sentenced and another was found guilty in court on September 6th. Twenty-three-year-old Kaleb Brooks of Loudon, Texas was found guilty of the felonies of first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree property damage. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
kchi.com
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area
The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to case which resulted in the death of a child
A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies. Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gilman City Man Arrested On FTA Warrant
A Gilman City man was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 24-year-old Gilman City resident Treigh M. Fehring at 9:39 A.M. Monday on a Grundy County arrest warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 4th degree assault. Fehring...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Orrick Man Monday on Felony Trio in Ray County
Troopers report the arrest of an Orrick man early Monday in Ray County on three felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 32-year-old Kenny R. King around 12:09 Monday morning on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and felony driving while revoked or suspended.
northwestmoinfo.com
Minnesota Man Wanted for Attacking Bethany Resident Extradited Back to Missouri
BETHANY, MO – The Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault that is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail has been extradited back to the State of Missouri. Twenty-two-year old Baley Turner was given a 30 day...
kttn.com
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Child Injured in Gentry County Accident
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 10-year-old passenger was injured in an accident in Gentry County Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 42 year old Vanessa Heyde of St Joseph was driving northbound on Highway 169 and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle began to skid and went off the side of the roadway. It eventually hit a tree.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads
Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.
kttn.com
Motorcyclist from Brookfield injured in crash north of Browning; arrested for driving while license revoked
A motorcyclist from Brookfield was injured, then arrested Monday night, following an accident six miles north of Browning. Thirty-four-year-old Lucas Adams received moderate injuries when the motorcycle he was operating ran off Highway 5 and struck a ditch. Adams was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.
