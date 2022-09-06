ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Changes on COVID-19, safety as NYC public schools reopen

Thursday marks the first day of public school for kids across the five boroughs. And there’s been plenty of change since classes broke for the summer, with most COVID-19 protocols now dropped for the first time since 2020, and a new plan in place to protect kids from violence in schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
pix11.com

Gov. Hochul lifts mask mandate on public transportation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Face masks on public transportation, including New York City subways, will now be optional, effective immediately, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. However, masks will still be required in health care settings, like hospitals and nursing homes, Hochul said. The mandate will also be lifted in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Shootings, murders down in NYC: NYPD data

Citywide shooting incidents decreased in August by 30.3% compared to the same time period in 2021. The number of murders also fell 54.2 percent compared to the same period last year. While those numbers have fallen, the number of gun busts rose 16%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Getting kids excited about reading

It's National Read a Book Day. Here's how to get your kids to do more reading. NYC Council passes resolution demanding reversal …. Asylum seekers find food, clothes at church in the …. Transit workers frustrated over court case in Bronx …. All-day rain takes edge off drought, but it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Homework time: Study resources for New York kids

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The return of New York City kids to school also means the return of homework. There are different resources now available that make it easier for students to do homework regardless of their learning styles. Parenting guide Patrick Quinn from Brainly joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about learning services New York students can take advantage of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nycha#Arsenic Poisoning
pix11.com

NYC pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

At Queen Elizabeth Garden, in Lower Manhattan, a vigil was held Thursday evening to honor the woman it was named after. ‘Inspiring’: Former New York Gov. Pataki recalls …. NJ teacher recognized by nonprofit ‘Honored’. What the future of the UK monarchy would look like. New York, nation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Art therapy

The New York nonprofit The Art Therapy Project (TATP), provides free art therapy services for trauma survivors in New York and beyond. For the month of September, they are launching ‘Move for Mental Health’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Temps to stay around the 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be an exceptional end to the week and a great start to the weekend. On Friday, as high pressure dominates, expect mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday will be a little rinse and repeat of Friday. The only difference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park sparks visitors’ imagination

EDISON, N.J. (PIX11) — A museum in New Jersey sets out to spark the imagination of visitors and push for a brighter future. At the Thomas Edison Center in Menlo Park, the halls and walls are brimming with history, excitement and curiosity. Watch the video player above for the...
EDISON, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored.  […]
ROCKAWAY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy