FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
East Village man uses the gift of art to help NYCHA kids
Tareake Dorill, 27, grew up at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village. Dorill was a professional dancer and choreographer and is now teaching dance and life lessons to children living in NYCHA developments.
Ferragosto festival preparations underway in the Bronx
The annual Ferragosto festival is scheduled to get underway along Arthur Avenue in the Bronx. The festival offers visitors a chance to enjoy fun, music, entertainment and food.
Changes on COVID-19, safety as NYC public schools reopen
Thursday marks the first day of public school for kids across the five boroughs. And there’s been plenty of change since classes broke for the summer, with most COVID-19 protocols now dropped for the first time since 2020, and a new plan in place to protect kids from violence in schools.
Manville residents still waiting for federal aid to rebuild after storm
For more than 1,400 residents in Manville, New Jersey, who were impacted by Ida, scenes from the storm are forever burned into their memory. Many are still without their homes and personal belongings, which were consumed by the storm.
Gov. Hochul lifts mask mandate on public transportation
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Face masks on public transportation, including New York City subways, will now be optional, effective immediately, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. However, masks will still be required in health care settings, like hospitals and nursing homes, Hochul said. The mandate will also be lifted in...
Shootings, murders down in NYC: NYPD data
Citywide shooting incidents decreased in August by 30.3% compared to the same time period in 2021. The number of murders also fell 54.2 percent compared to the same period last year. While those numbers have fallen, the number of gun busts rose 16%.
Getting kids excited about reading
It's National Read a Book Day. Here's how to get your kids to do more reading. NYC Council passes resolution demanding reversal …. Asylum seekers find food, clothes at church in the …. Transit workers frustrated over court case in Bronx …. All-day rain takes edge off drought, but it...
Homework time: Study resources for New York kids
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The return of New York City kids to school also means the return of homework. There are different resources now available that make it easier for students to do homework regardless of their learning styles. Parenting guide Patrick Quinn from Brainly joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about learning services New York students can take advantage of.
Queens family demands answers after teen's death
Shantasia O’Brian, 17, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back on Friday. Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on manslaughter charges in connection with her death.
NYC pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
At Queen Elizabeth Garden, in Lower Manhattan, a vigil was held Thursday evening to honor the woman it was named after. ‘Inspiring’: Former New York Gov. Pataki recalls …. NJ teacher recognized by nonprofit ‘Honored’. What the future of the UK monarchy would look like. New York, nation...
Art therapy
The New York nonprofit The Art Therapy Project (TATP), provides free art therapy services for trauma survivors in New York and beyond. For the month of September, they are launching ‘Move for Mental Health’.
NYC Forecast: The sun will be making a comeback, sticking around into the weekend
NYC Forecast: The sun will be making a comeback, sticking around into the weekend. NYC Forecast: The sun will be making a comeback, …. NYC schools are back in session; student safety prioritized. NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy but nice as rain …. Changes on COVID-19, safety as NYC public...
NYC Forecast: Temps to stay around the 80s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be an exceptional end to the week and a great start to the weekend. On Friday, as high pressure dominates, expect mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday will be a little rinse and repeat of Friday. The only difference...
Honoring the heroes of 9/11: FDNY's Joseph Pfeifer
It's a solemn week as we remember the lives lost and also the sacrifices made by the first responders who rushed to Ground Zero and never looked back. FDNY Battalion Chief Joseph Pfeifer was one of those first responders.
New York City mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was beloved not only in the United Kingdom but in the United States and all over the world as well. Reaction to her death was widespread on Thursday.
Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park sparks visitors’ imagination
EDISON, N.J. (PIX11) — A museum in New Jersey sets out to spark the imagination of visitors and push for a brighter future. At the Thomas Edison Center in Menlo Park, the halls and walls are brimming with history, excitement and curiosity. Watch the video player above for the...
LinkedIn ‘Rock Your Profile’ ambassador on keeping a fresh résumé
NEW YORK (PIX11) — September is International Update Your Résumé Month, and Lindsay Robinson, LinkedIn’s “Rock Your Profile” ambassador, joined New York Living on Tuesday to discuss the benefits of keeping your résumé current. “Even if you’re not looking, you want to...
Playland in Rye, New York gets a facelift and we’re taking a tour to check out all the changes
For decades, Playland, in Rye, New York, has been a place where many childhood and family memories have been made. The amusement park opened in 1928, but now is undergoing extensive renovations that will delight both regulars and *new visitors. Marysol Castro got to see first hand the changes and...
Changemakers: NYC native creates Tipsy Lady cocktails
Before creating Tipsy Lady cocktails, New York City native Toni Gilliard worked as an immigration attorney for 17 years. But Gilliard wanted to start a business that was legacy driven and that honored her Caribbean heritage.
New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored. […]
