I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
I spent a day at Universal and Disneyland and found the latter isn't great for a short trip
I've been visiting theme parks my whole life, so I compared the popular California ones based on things like dining, entertainment, and attractions
disneytips.com
What’s Going On With the Lines at Walt Disney World Resort???
Recently, we reported that September is an ideal time to visit Disney Parks. Fall arrives on September 22, and with kids back in school and summer vacation coming to a close, the Parks are typically less congested. Along with fewer crowds, the weather usually starts cooling down near the end...
I'm A Dad Who Just Went To Disney World With My Family For The First Time. Here's What I'd Change If We Went Again
Disney World was a blast, but if I had a chance to do it again with my family, I'd make some changes.
WDW News Today
Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Coming to New Orleans Square at Disneyland
Tiana’s Palace, a new restaurant inspired by “The Princess and the Frog,” is coming soon to New Orleans Square at Disneyland. Tiana’s Palace is Tiana’s restaurant at the end of “The Princess and the Frog,” and her version of a princess castle. An exact opening timeframe has not been released.
WDW News Today
New The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want your pet to rest in peace, you’re in luck! A new pet bed inspired by The Haunted Mansion has arrived at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99...
PETS・
disneytips.com
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
WDW News Today
Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
disneydining.com
How to Score the Best Disney Dining Reservations
We’ve all been there; we’ve got the perfect Walt Disney World Resort vacation planned out with a Disney Resort room reserved, a to-do list of the best attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and a list of characters to meet, but something is missing- a Disney dining reservation.
WDW News Today
Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 Exclusive Food Items Revealed at Disney California Adventure
With the start of Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 at Disney California Adventure, event-exclusive food items have been revealed. These can be found in the Disneyland App. Flo’s has loaded buffalo chicken fries ($12.49) and loaded gravy fries ($12.49). Hollywood Lounge. The Witches are Back at Hollywood Lounge with this...
WDW News Today
New D23 Expo Munchlings Plush, Color Me Courtney Tiana Collection, World of Wakanda Collection, and ‘Star Wars’ Guided by the Light Collection Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As D23 Expo 2022 kicks off in California, merchandise collections launched at the expo are now available on shopDisney. This merchandise includes the new Disney Munchlings plush, Color Me Courtney’s Tiana collection, “Black Panther” World of Wakanda collection, and Ashley Eckstein’s “Star Wars” Guided by the Light collection.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Freshly Ground Princess, Spoiled Bear Meat, Brains, and More From Meetz Meats at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida
If you’re feeling particularly brave while visiting Halloween Horror Nights 31, we challenge you to visit the Meetz Locker, which has the freshest cuts of meat you could ask for. Walking up to the Meetz Locker, you’re greeted with an archway that leads you to Meetz Meats. Meetz...
I went to Disneyland by myself even though I hate rides and crowds. Here are 11 of my favorite things I did.
While on vacation in California, I spontaneously visited Disneyland. I stuck to shows and shopping to avoid roller coasters and hoards of people.
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
WDW News Today
New Pirates of the Caribbean Interactive Coin Bank Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Avast! A new coin bank inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean has docked at Walt Disney World. But be warned, this isn’t an ordinary bank!. Pirates of the Caribbean Interactive Coin Bank – $29.99. This...
WDW News Today
Free Buttons, Ear Hats, and Balloons Distributed to Guests at the Disneyland Resort for Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day has arrived, and to celebrate, free buttons and ear hats are being distributed to guests visiting the Disneyland Resort!. Both the ears and the button show off the Disney+ logo in its dark blue and white color scheme. The button specifically notes the date of Disney+ Day, September...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Door Knocker, Toasting Flutes, Ball Cap, and Headband at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion door knocker, toasting flutes, ball cap, and headband are available throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Haunted Mansion Door Knocker – $14.99. This door knocker resembles a spiked mace, with “The Haunted Mansion”...
