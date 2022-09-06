ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneytips.com

What’s Going On With the Lines at Walt Disney World Resort???

Recently, we reported that September is an ideal time to visit Disney Parks. Fall arrives on September 22, and with kids back in school and summer vacation coming to a close, the Parks are typically less congested. Along with fewer crowds, the weather usually starts cooling down near the end...
WDW News Today

Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
WDW News Today

New The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want your pet to rest in peace, you’re in luck! A new pet bed inspired by The Haunted Mansion has arrived at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99...
disneytips.com

Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?

Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
WDW News Today

Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
disneydining.com

How to Score the Best Disney Dining Reservations

We’ve all been there; we’ve got the perfect Walt Disney World Resort vacation planned out with a Disney Resort room reserved, a to-do list of the best attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and a list of characters to meet, but something is missing- a Disney dining reservation.
WDW News Today

Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 Exclusive Food Items Revealed at Disney California Adventure

With the start of Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 at Disney California Adventure, event-exclusive food items have been revealed. These can be found in the Disneyland App. Flo’s has loaded buffalo chicken fries ($12.49) and loaded gravy fries ($12.49). Hollywood Lounge. The Witches are Back at Hollywood Lounge with this...
WDW News Today

New D23 Expo Munchlings Plush, Color Me Courtney Tiana Collection, World of Wakanda Collection, and ‘Star Wars’ Guided by the Light Collection Available on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As D23 Expo 2022 kicks off in California, merchandise collections launched at the expo are now available on shopDisney. This merchandise includes the new Disney Munchlings plush, Color Me Courtney’s Tiana collection, “Black Panther” World of Wakanda collection, and Ashley Eckstein’s “Star Wars” Guided by the Light collection.
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride

The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
