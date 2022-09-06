ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. loan to allow for expansion of farm market in Berks

PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
BERKS COUNTY, PA
New Sheetz in Upper Macungie to hold grand opening Sept. 19

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Upper Macungie Township will hold a grand opening on Sept. 19. The store at 951 Trexlertown Road, between Cetronia and Ruppsville roads, will cut a ceremonial ribbon at 11 a.m. and give away three gift cards starting at 10:15 a.m.: two for $250 and one for $2,500. The $2,500 card will be given away after the ribbon-cutting. Customers may sign up for the giveaways from 9 a.m. to 10:59 a.m. at a tent outside the store.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
St. Luke's clarifying statement on new Covid booster shots

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- St. Luke's University Health Network is clarifying its statement that it's not ready to endorse the updated Covid booster. Officials say their stance is not based on a safety concern, but rather on how effective the new shot will be. They say there are no studies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release. Root, of...
LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, PA
South Whitehall police, FBI continue to investigate after threat against Orefield Middle School students, staff

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Police are still investigating a threat at Orefield Middle School that shut down the entire Parkland School District Thursday. Orefield is where the district has its bus depot, and it told all drivers to stay home as a precaution. We had the chance to talk with a parent who has a daughter in 8th grade at Orefield. Susan Glosan said she woke up to the text message from the Parkland School District, saying there had been a credible threat, and she realized it wasn't going to be a normal day.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Pa. State Police warn residents of 'Loved One' scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about a "Loved One" phone scam. Scammers will contact you by phone and explain that your loved one (typically grandchild), is in trouble and currently in jail, possibly even citing specific names, according to a news release from state police.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech

(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Middle Smithfield Twp.

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Monroe County are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks were dispatched to a residence on Deer Drive North, Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County shortly before 10 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Wegmans' plastic bag ban goes into effect Sept. 22

Heading to Wegmans? Bring your own bags. Wegmans' plastic bag ban will soon go into effect at all stores in Pennsylvania. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, single-use bags will no longer be available, the company said. It comes months after Wegmans announced its plans to remove all plastic bags companywide by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

