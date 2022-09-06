Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. loan to allow for expansion of farm market in Berks
PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
WFMZ-TV Online
Car fire slows traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Lehigh Valley, Quakertown
A car fire tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It happened during the evening commute between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown exits. Traffic on the southbound side of the highway was tied up for about an hour while crews put out the fire and cleaned up. We've heard no...
WFMZ-TV Online
Controversial development project off the table, for now, in Hilltown Twp.
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The signs, saying no to a rezone, hug parts of Hilltown Township. Some Bucks County residents have been fighting a special zoning amendment to allow a more than 170-unit retirement village set on 75 acres on Swartley Road. It's currently zoned for individual homes set on...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Sheetz in Upper Macungie to hold grand opening Sept. 19
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Upper Macungie Township will hold a grand opening on Sept. 19. The store at 951 Trexlertown Road, between Cetronia and Ruppsville roads, will cut a ceremonial ribbon at 11 a.m. and give away three gift cards starting at 10:15 a.m.: two for $250 and one for $2,500. The $2,500 card will be given away after the ribbon-cutting. Customers may sign up for the giveaways from 9 a.m. to 10:59 a.m. at a tent outside the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Giant teams up with Allentown organizations to help ensure Lehigh Valley kids have enough food to eat
September is Hunger Action Month, and there are efforts underway to make sure Lehigh Valley kids have enough food to eat. Giant food stores are partnering with Allentown organizations like the East Side Youth Center and the YMCA to donate 500 bags filled with food and school supplies to children dealing with food insecurity.
WFMZ-TV Online
St. Luke's clarifying statement on new Covid booster shots
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- St. Luke's University Health Network is clarifying its statement that it's not ready to endorse the updated Covid booster. Officials say their stance is not based on a safety concern, but rather on how effective the new shot will be. They say there are no studies...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nastassia Pratt was headed home to Allentown from the King of Prussia mall around 9:20 p.m. Friday. She was driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Merion Township when she says she almost lost her life. "I just kind of remember letting out a breath and relaxing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release. Root, of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall police, FBI continue to investigate after threat against Orefield Middle School students, staff
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Police are still investigating a threat at Orefield Middle School that shut down the entire Parkland School District Thursday. Orefield is where the district has its bus depot, and it told all drivers to stay home as a precaution. We had the chance to talk with a parent who has a daughter in 8th grade at Orefield. Susan Glosan said she woke up to the text message from the Parkland School District, saying there had been a credible threat, and she realized it wasn't going to be a normal day.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police warn residents of 'Loved One' scam
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about a "Loved One" phone scam. Scammers will contact you by phone and explain that your loved one (typically grandchild), is in trouble and currently in jail, possibly even citing specific names, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech
(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Middle Smithfield Twp.
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Monroe County are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks were dispatched to a residence on Deer Drive North, Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County shortly before 10 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Wegmans' plastic bag ban goes into effect Sept. 22
Heading to Wegmans? Bring your own bags. Wegmans' plastic bag ban will soon go into effect at all stores in Pennsylvania. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, single-use bags will no longer be available, the company said. It comes months after Wegmans announced its plans to remove all plastic bags companywide by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley v. Worcester doubleheader, 09.08.22
Lehigh Valley and Worcester splitting their doubleheader on Thursday. IronPigs knocking off the Red Sox in game one, but the visitors would get their revenge in game two.
WFMZ-TV Online
Horvath gets life without parole for killing Holly Grim: 'I am going to fight this until the end'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man who kidnapped and killed his coworker in 2013 will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Michael Horvath was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole, followed by 10-20 years in prison, in the killing of Holly Grim. He addressed the court and...
Comments / 0