Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC to adapt policy change impacting Marine Technology program
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– CFCC Marine Technology students gathered on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with plans to protest a policy change that prompted two of the college’s on-staff captains to resign. Students are now celebrating, after a conversation with administration on Wednesday morning, proposing a new change. Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Schools add 500 ‘On The Spot’ period kits for students
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Schools around Bladen County have partnered with Lumber River United Way to provide period kits for their students. The program is called ‘On The Spot’, and will supply students in high school and middle school with the period products they need. “Through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus Christian Academy opens on new church campus
Columbus Christian Academy students reported to class Wednesday morning for a new year and with a change of scenery at Smyrna Baptist Church. The 4934 Peacock Rd. campus is the new home of the private PreK–12 school. Whiteville Missionary Alliance Church, at 623 Warrior Trail, previously housed CCA, but...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Board of Education to hold special meeting over school calendar
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Board of Education voted 4-3 at its meeting Tuesday to hold a special meeting after concerns arose about the 2022-23 school calendar. Many of these concerns surround high school students having to take first-semester exams after winter break. The board previously...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
7th annual ARTfall exhibit coming to Community Arts Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual juried art exhibition and sale is returning to the Hannah Block Historic USO Building later this month. The 7th annual event will feature the work of emerging and established artists from September 16th through September 24th. Attendees can drop by Monday through Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
TRU Colors to cease operations on Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors, a Wilmington brewery which employs active gang members, will close its doors Friday, CEO and founder George Taylor said in an opinion piece published by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal. “There was no playbook, and while we made mistakes, we learned and TRU Colors...
WECT
Brunswick County authorizes construction contract for 12 new classrooms at North Brunswick High School
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners authorized the contracts for the design and construction of an addition to North Brunswick High School on Tuesday, September 6. According to the construction contract, the addition is planned to be completed by Sept. 1 2024. For design, the county...
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Back to school youth dance taking place Saturday in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A dance for youth in the community is scheduled for this Friday night at the Carolina Beach Recreation Center. Organizers say the back to school event will run from 6:30 pm through 8:30 pm and include fun for kindergarteners through fifth graders. DJ Tommy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman biking 200 miles around Oak Island to raise money for childhood cancer
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Oak Island is doing her part to raise money for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cindy Ramsey has currently biked 53 miles of her 200 mile goal, traveling the roads around Oak Island. She says the challenge of riding 200 miles is...
borderbelt.org
Bladen County voters will pick which tax to raise to fund school resource officers
As a parent, Jason Atkinson wants his daughter to go to school, learn basic skills and grow as a person – all in a safe environment. As superintendent of Bladen County Schools, he says having more school resource officers is a good way to ensure that happens. Last year,...
Manufacturing company holding public information sessions
The Chemours Company is planning two public information sessions about its plans for expanding manufacturing capabilities at its Fayetteville Works location.
WECT
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington NC Works Job Fair taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re currently looking for work, there’s a job fair being held over the next two days in Wilmington. More than a dozen employers will be taking part in the event from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday at 1994 South 17th Street.
Comments / 0