Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC to adapt policy change impacting Marine Technology program

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– CFCC Marine Technology students gathered on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with plans to protest a policy change that prompted two of the college’s on-staff captains to resign. Students are now celebrating, after a conversation with administration on Wednesday morning, proposing a new change. Cape...
nrcolumbus.com

Columbus Christian Academy opens on new church campus

Columbus Christian Academy students reported to class Wednesday morning for a new year and with a change of scenery at Smyrna Baptist Church. The 4934 Peacock Rd. campus is the new home of the private PreK–12 school. Whiteville Missionary Alliance Church, at 623 Warrior Trail, previously housed CCA, but...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

7th annual ARTfall exhibit coming to Community Arts Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual juried art exhibition and sale is returning to the Hannah Block Historic USO Building later this month. The 7th annual event will feature the work of emerging and established artists from September 16th through September 24th. Attendees can drop by Monday through Saturday...
WECT

TRU Colors to cease operations on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors, a Wilmington brewery which employs active gang members, will close its doors Friday, CEO and founder George Taylor said in an opinion piece published by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal. “There was no playbook, and while we made mistakes, we learned and TRU Colors...
wraltechwire.com

Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Back to school youth dance taking place Saturday in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A dance for youth in the community is scheduled for this Friday night at the Carolina Beach Recreation Center. Organizers say the back to school event will run from 6:30 pm through 8:30 pm and include fun for kindergarteners through fifth graders. DJ Tommy...
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!

Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington NC Works Job Fair taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re currently looking for work, there’s a job fair being held over the next two days in Wilmington. More than a dozen employers will be taking part in the event from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday at 1994 South 17th Street.
