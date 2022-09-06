ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of kidnapping, 'terrorizing woman' in Franklin placed into custody

By Emily West
 2 days ago
Franklin Police Department officers placed a man in custody Monday after an alleged assault during Labor Day weekend that involved kidnapping.

Police charged Julius Waters, 21, for felony aggravated kidnapping, felony aggravated burglary and felony aggravated assault.

Authorities said he attacked a woman Saturday morning inside her Spring Street home where he "brutally assaulted and terrorized" her.

An upcoming court date wasn't immediately available for Waters.

WSMV

Man charged with murder in Hendersonville after assault victim dies

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man arrested in Hendersonville Aug. 30 for aggravated domestic assault now faces murder charges. The Hendersonville Police Department was called to the 100 block of Cole Drive to investigate an assault, according to a media release. The investigation showed the 26-year-old suspect, Edilberto Lucas Alonzo, had been in fight with the victim earlier that night. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mt. Juliet Police arrest two men in stolen vehicle with cocaine

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet police officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Nashville which led to the arrest of two men who possessed cocaine. Mt. Juliet officers along with Wilson County Sheriff's Office Deputy intercepted the vehicle on Central Pike near Adams Lane, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
