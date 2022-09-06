ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, VA

Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Court Clerk Steve Landes named to two Virginia boards

Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steve Landes was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum and the State Historical Records Advisory Board. Both appointments began July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2026. “It is an honor to serve...
theriver953.com

City of Winchester implements government reorganization

The City of Winchester announced the implementation of government reorganization. The changes are an attempt to improve the efficiency of the City of Winchester’s operations. City Manager Dan Hoffman has reorganized several administrative and functions of key positions. City Police Chief John Piper has been promoted to Deputy City...
WHSV

Process continues to fill vacant Harrisonburg school board seat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The process to fill one vacant school board seat continues in Harrisonburg after former board chair Nick Swayne resigned to pursue a new opportunity out of state. The three candidates, Thomas Domonoske, Diane Foucar-Szocki, and Corin Jackson were interviewed during Tuesday night’s meeting. All three...
Samantha Brown
WHSV

Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist

Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
pagevalleynews.com

Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor

September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
schillingshow.com

Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership

Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
wsvaonline.com

Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office

Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
WHSV

Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
theriver953.com

Updated FCSO investigation of school threat

A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
Augusta Free Press

DuPont Community Credit Union opens 14th location in Fishersville

DuPont Community Credit Union has opened their 14th location in the Food Lion Shopping Center in Fishersville. The Windward Pointe Member Center is located at 32 Windward Drive, Suite 120. “We are excited to expand our financial cooperative within the Fishersville community and to be a part of the continued...
