WHSV
Staunton City Council met in closed session to discuss next steps in search for city manager
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council met Thursday, Sept. 8. One item on the agenda was to discuss the next steps on the search for city manager. The discussion took place during a closed session in their work session, at 6:15 p.m. The regular meeting followed at 7:30 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Court Clerk Steve Landes named to two Virginia boards
Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steve Landes was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum and the State Historical Records Advisory Board. Both appointments began July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2026. “It is an honor to serve...
theriver953.com
City of Winchester implements government reorganization
The City of Winchester announced the implementation of government reorganization. The changes are an attempt to improve the efficiency of the City of Winchester’s operations. City Manager Dan Hoffman has reorganized several administrative and functions of key positions. City Police Chief John Piper has been promoted to Deputy City...
WHSV
United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham highlight key projects ahead of Day of Action
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each year, the United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham hosts a day filled with volunteer opportunities. It gives community members a chance to get a first-hand look at the needs of local nonprofits. This year’s Day of Action features projects of all types, including playhouse repair at the...
WHSV
Rockingham County Planning Commission to review three proposed housing developments
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday night and will go over rezoning requests for three proposed housing developments around the county. Commissioners will discuss a proposed 271-unit multi-family apartment complex that would be built on 15.94 acres of land in...
WHSV
Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg has hired a new Director of Operations. Nate Riddle stepped into the role this week in a time of great transition for the shelter. “When the position came open here at Open Doors, I found it to be...
WHSV
Process continues to fill vacant Harrisonburg school board seat
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The process to fill one vacant school board seat continues in Harrisonburg after former board chair Nick Swayne resigned to pursue a new opportunity out of state. The three candidates, Thomas Domonoske, Diane Foucar-Szocki, and Corin Jackson were interviewed during Tuesday night’s meeting. All three...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
WHSV
Update from Church World Service: programs, groups and impacts of inflation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service in Harrisonburg continues to help more refugees gain their footing in the Shenandoah Valley. One big part of its services is its programs, and there’s a wide range of more than ten programs offered to refugees to ease their transition. Some of...
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist
Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Public Works encourages reusing and recycling during ‘Zero Waste Week’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a 2020 report from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, nearly 14 million tons of solid waste were dumped into landfills across the state. During ‘Zero Waste Week’ in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works staff are highlighting different ways people can decrease their contribution to...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
pagevalleynews.com
Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor
September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
schillingshow.com
Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership
Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
wsvaonline.com
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office
Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
WHSV
Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
theriver953.com
Updated FCSO investigation of school threat
A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
Augusta Free Press
DuPont Community Credit Union opens 14th location in Fishersville
DuPont Community Credit Union has opened their 14th location in the Food Lion Shopping Center in Fishersville. The Windward Pointe Member Center is located at 32 Windward Drive, Suite 120. “We are excited to expand our financial cooperative within the Fishersville community and to be a part of the continued...
