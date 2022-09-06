ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Florida Government
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president's son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. "He's anti-war … he didn't want to go to war," Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. "He's the first president in the United States history that didn't start a war."In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama 'blew it' because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama's eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president's visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama."It's one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president," said Ms Ingraham, labelling him "the establishment's last real chance"."And Obama, I...
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
TheDailyBeast

The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case

Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department's filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ's filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
