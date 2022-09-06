Read full article on original website
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, September 8, 2022
Multiple defendants were sentenced after waiving formal arraignment and entering pleas of guilty when they appeared in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 8th. Trenton resident James Robert Anderson pleaded guilty to a felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense,...
Trenton Board of Education to meet on Tuesday
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss budget amendments next week. The board will meet at the school district office on September 13th at 5:30 pm. Other items on the agenda include bus routes, a physical therapy contract, the Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, and a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan update. The agenda also includes a closed session for student matters and personnel.
Slight Fuel-Adjustment Increase Approved To Bethany Waste Removal Bills
Bethany’s Board of Aldermen approved several ordinances that create zoning changes within the city during a meeting held Tuesday night. The ordinances include a change for property owned by Richard and Tammy Easton on 23rd Street from Residential to Highway Business. That change had previously been approved several years ago but never put in the form of an ordinance. That change was approved by a 3-1 vote.
Portion of Grundy County to be under a boil water advisory
A portion of southwest Grundy County will be under a precautionary boil water advisory after water service is restored. The affected area has boundaries of Route WW on the north, the Thompson River. on the east, the Livingston County line is the southern boundary, and the Daviess County line is...
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
Minnesota man faces two charges in Harrison County after cutting an individual with a folding saw
A Minnesota man has been charged in Harrison County with two felonies after allegedly cutting another man with a foldable hand saw. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota was charged with first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. A warrant was served on September 7th and Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
Minnesota man pleads guilty in Livingston County court to involuntary manslaughter
A Minnesota man pleaded guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 7th to felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan is scheduled for sentencing on November 3rd. A November 29th jury trial was canceled. A probable cause statement accused Hassan of driving a semi-truck with...
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Audio: Man from Polo, Missouri charged in January 6 riot, argues he was “doing his duty”
A northwest Missouri man charged in the Jan 6 riot at the nation’s capitol says he was just doing his duty. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr of Polo Missouri claims he has First Amendment Rights as well as public access to the capitol. Prosecutors say he was inside the capitol with a Go-Pro camera filming the riot. Cruz says he was doing his civic duty to monitor the government. His trial is set for this January.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads
Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday and Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Monday and Tuesday includes 151 calls for service. Monday there were 58 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 3:28 AM Officers located an unsecured business during routine checks. The business owner was contacted and responded to secure the building. 2:09 PM Chillicothe...
Obituary & Services: Alvin I Lewellen, Jr.
Alvin I. Lewellen, Jr., age 90, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of Carrollton, Carrollton, Missouri. Alvin was born the son of Alvin I. Lewellen, Sr., and Marie (Sims) Lewellen on May 29, 1932, in Waynesville, Indiana. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1953 until 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Donna Spears on July 28, 1955, in Trenton, Missouri. She preceded him in death in 1997. Alvin worked for ConAgra Foods in Milan, Missouri, for many years until his retirement. In his spare time, Alvin worked doing refrigeration, HVAC, and heating. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his family. He was a very hard worker, and could always be found tinkering around and could fix anything. He loved working on cars, watching wrestling, and his dogs, especially Bow and Petey.
Chula Fire Department to hold fundraiser
The Chula Fire Department will serve breakfast and hold a fish fry next week as a fundraiser. Food will be served at the Chula Community Center on September 17th. Biscuits and gravy will be served from 7 to 9 am. The fish fry with fixings will begin at 5:30 pm and run until 7 pm.
Minnesota Man Wanted for Attacking Bethany Resident Extradited Back to Missouri
BETHANY, MO – The Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault that is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail has been extradited back to the State of Missouri. Twenty-two-year old Baley Turner was given a 30 day...
Obituary & Services: Deanna Lea Mohr
Deanna Lea Mohr, age 59, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence. Deanna was born the daughter of Charles and Mary Lou (Barnes) Summers on June 2, 1963, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1981 graduate of Hale High School. On May 22, 1982, she was united in marriage to Mike Mohr in Chillicothe, Missouri. Deanna had many hobbies. She loved painting rocks, mushroom hunting, traveling, crafting, sewing, taking photos, tending to her flower garden, and taking care of her animals. Spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, made her heart full.
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to case which resulted in the death of a child
A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies. Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
