Letter: East Vail saga lands in court
“Saga” indeed! I’ve watched with interest, the twists and turns this developer has attempted to navigate over the past several years and am amazed that the citizens of Vail and the government officials have not accepted responsibility for creating this spectacle. It’s unfortunate that the Town Council hasn’t...
Berenson: Let’s call full-time short-term rentals what they are — businesses
On behalf of Eagle County residents and those who desperately want to become residents here, I implore elected officials throughout the county, from commissioners, town council members and POA board members and everything in between, to come together and designate all non-owner-occupied short-term rentals as businesses, zoned as hotels. The solvency of all of our communities depends on it.
Living history: Eagle Mine Tour offers a glimpse into the past and future of Eagle County
The Eagle Mine, located along Highway 24 just north of Red Cliff, is the site of two impactful events in Eagle County’s history: the emergence of a profitable mining operation in the 1870s, and the start of an ecological disaster that has been actively mitigated for almost four decades with no end in sight.
Vail residents turn out to back Town Council against Vail Resorts
A number of residents Tuesday came to town hall to show support for the Vail Town Council’s decision to acquire by condemnation a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council kicks off every meeting with citizen participation, in which anyone can talk about anything that isn’t on that evening’s agenda. Those comments are usually brief, and cover a range of issues.
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Steward Vail research gives insight into current attitudes
The Steward Vail plan aims to chart a path for the town to balance economic success with a livable, sustainable community. That goal will need help from those living outside of town. The consultants drafting the plan are generating a lot of data, including surveys of both town and down...
What Eagle Valley Wildland is doing to mitigate wildfire risk in Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch
Whether through the numerous EC Alerts or the visual imprints of the work looking toward Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch, Eagle County residents are likely aware of the wildfire mitigation efforts being made in the area by Eagle Valley Wildland. And while residents have likely seen the newly created stripe...
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
Eagle County solicits pro and con statements on ballot measures
Eagle County is soliciting pro and con statements on two ballot measures, Ballot Issue 1A and 1B, which will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot. Per Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote on the issue are required to be summarized for the ballot issue notice.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Letters to the editor: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder; support our neighbors with funded libraries; Bennet has done enough
Eric Budd: Election: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder. Across the country, MAGA Republicans are working to restrict our right to vote. The tactics include reducing early voting in Iowa, suing to block mail voting in Pennsylvania, and removing polling places to force people to wait in line for hours to vote in Georgia. Our democratic right to vote is under threat across the nation, and Boulder is not immune to GOP efforts to suppress the vote.
Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22
It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
Romer: It’s the but that makes it all possible
As we head into the fall, it’s never too early to prepare for Election Day. From verifying your registration to finding early voting information, be sure you are ready to make your voice heard on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is important to consider the impacts on our community —...
Vail’s Timber Ridge project has questions to answer
The Timber Ridge apartments in Vail will be torn down and rebuilt in the next two or three years. First among the many questions to answer is where to relocate current residents. 5.25 acres: Site size of the Timber Ridge apartments. 225: Estimated current residents of those apartments. 96: Current...
Time machine: 40 years ago, remodeled Gore Creek Schoolhouse becomes a museum of Vail history
Vail town hall filled to capacity for a Vail Planning and Environmental Commission meeting regarding a rezone of a 23.3-acre parcel of land north of Interstate 70 in East Vail that was recently found to be owned by Vail Resorts. The commission sent a recommendation to the Vail Town Council to approve rezoning the property into housing and open-space designations.
Letter: What’s next for Vail Symposium
Vail Symposium is in the midst of our Summer/Fall season. Many members of our community have had an opportunity to experience our programs so far, and we hope to see you all during the rest of the season as well. Even though we remain vigilant on the COVID-19 front, we have had a strong resurgence of in-person programs. We are proud of what we have done and look forward to our next great program on Thursday, Sept. 8, with Chris Whipple, author of The New York Times best-seller “The Gatekeepers.” He will moderate a bipartisan discussion on White House governance with two former White House chiefs of staff. We have seven other strong programs coming this fall so please check out our website for program descriptions and tickets.
Eagle County recognizes September as National Suicide Prevention Month
Wear yellow for hope this Friday, Sept. 7 SpeakUp ReachOut is encouraging community members to wear yellow this Friday in support of National Suicide Prevention Month. Don your brightest yellow shirt and tag #wearyellowforhope in your socials to support the cause. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution...
Summit County Safe Passages begins campaign to build wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass
Summit County Safe Passages has officially launched a campaign for new Interstate 70 wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in an effort to decrease crashes between wildlife and drivers traveling across Colorado. Just west of Copper Mountain, the large-scale project will feature the construction of three crossings — one overpass...
Off-route, unprepared hiker saved from Colorado peak day after death on same mountain
Just one day after the tragic death of a climber on Colorado's notorious Capitol Peak, another rescue took place in which an off-route and underprepared climber needed saving. According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, they received a call at about 1:30 PM on September 4 about someone in distress on Capitol Peak. While connection was poor, the person reported that they were 'cliffed out' and unable to safely move or navigate away from their position on the mountain.
