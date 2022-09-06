Vail Symposium is in the midst of our Summer/Fall season. Many members of our community have had an opportunity to experience our programs so far, and we hope to see you all during the rest of the season as well. Even though we remain vigilant on the COVID-19 front, we have had a strong resurgence of in-person programs. We are proud of what we have done and look forward to our next great program on Thursday, Sept. 8, with Chris Whipple, author of The New York Times best-seller “The Gatekeepers.” He will moderate a bipartisan discussion on White House governance with two former White House chiefs of staff. We have seven other strong programs coming this fall so please check out our website for program descriptions and tickets.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO