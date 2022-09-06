Read full article on original website
Complex
Freddie Gibbs Enlists Moneybagg Yo for New Single and Video “Too Much”
Ahead of the release of his fifth studio album Soul Sold Separately, due out Sept. 30, Freddie Gibbs taps Moneybagg Yo for his new single “Too Much.”. “All this money that I got, I could never get too much,” Gibbs raps on the track, which arrives alongside a music video inspired by the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.
Complex
Premiere: Prince Swanny & Skillibeng Reconnect For Dancehall Jam “Shake”
When Skillibeng released his The Prodigy album in 2020, one of the key tracks fans latched onto was “Bad Everyday”, a team-up with Trinidad star Prince Swanny that quickly smashed 11 million plays on YouTube. Thankfully, fans haven’t had to wait too long for a follow-up because they’ve just dropped off another: “Shake”.
The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles show mid-song due to vocal issues
The Weeknd abruptly ended his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night, citing vocal issues.
Beyoncé's mom reportedly cried when she heard her daughter's duet with The Isley Brothers
Beyoncé’s new single is a collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” is a remake of the legendary group’s 1975 hit of the same name.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs
At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
MTV
The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos
It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
BET
Beyoncé And Ronald Isley Team Up For New Song
Okay, Beyhive! On the heels of Beyoncé’s latest album RENAISSANCE, the Grammy award-winning entertainer has joined Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 hit “Make Me Say It Again Girl, (Part 1 & Part 2).”. This is the first collaboration between the...
Kim Kardashian reveals how ex-husband Kanye West helped her ‘arrive in high society’
Kim Kardashian spoke out about ex-husband Kanye West and how he helped her throughout her career amid a recent surge in the rapper publishing troubling things about his personal life on social media.The 41-year-old reality star addressed what she gained from her relationship with West in an interview with Interview Magazine for their “American Dream” issue.During her interview, Kardashian was asked about her fame and if there was a point where she knew that she “really arrived in high society”. She credited West with giving her the opportunity to meet new people before adding that she’s gained “respect” from...
John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video
12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9). The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A "Dope" Music VideoJazmine Sullivan Tapped As...
Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video
Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo. In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.More from VIBE.comLizzo Tops Billboard Chart With "About Damn Time"Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022...
Lizzo, Latto & Jack Harlow Featuring Fergie: The Best Performances From The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Some of your fave celebs including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, and Bad Bunny rocked the VMAs and you’ve GOT to see the performances. Last night, MTV hosted the 2022 Video Music Awards live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Aside from the shiny moon men trophies being given out , we all know the biggest draw every year is the performances.
wmagazine.com
Harlem’s Fashion Row Marks 15th Anniversary With Janet Jackson and Issa Rae
Flashbulbs popped and phones were raised high on September 6 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City the moment Janet Jackson stepped into the room. The Grammy-winning superstar was in town to receive Harlem Fashion Row’s Icon of the Year Award. “I truly apologize for being so...
Watch Anitta Perform “Envolver” at VMAs 2022
Anitta took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Brazilian vocalist and songwriter performed her Versions of Me song “Envolver” on the VMAs main stage. Watch Anitta make her VMAs debut below. “Envolver” got nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2022 VMAs,...
Complex
Rap Interview Show Montreality Drops Its First Toronto Cypher
Rap interview show Montreality has featured interviews with countless big-name rappers over the years, from Juice WRLD to Trippie Redd, Denzel Curry and more. The show has also taken time to represent its namesake community by shooting cyphers with both English and French rappers from Montreal. Now the show is...
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for DJ Khaled’s Chart-Topping Album ‘God Did’
DJ Khaled’s latest album God Did slightly edged out Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Billboard reports. Khaled’s 13th studio effort earned 107,500 equivalent album units, of which 96,000 came by way of SEA units, equaling 129.82 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks. The remaining sum consisted of 9,500 units in traditional album sales, and 2,000 TEA units. This is his tenth album to crack the top 10 and fourth to reach the top spot, joining Major Key, Grateful, and Khaled Khaled.
2022 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift seen flawlessly rapping all the words to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’
Taylor Swift was spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s MTV VMAs performance on Sunday (28 August).The singer, who is nominated in all five categories for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, was filmed rapping all the words to Minaj’s “Super Bass” as the MC performed it live to the audience at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony, which is “presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture”, per the MTV website.Unlike the regular, silver VMA trophies, the Vanguard...
HipHopDX.com
Trippie Redd Unveils New Look Inspired By Playboi Carti
Trippie Redd appears to be experimenting with a look — one that was pioneered by Playboi Carti earlier this year. On Friday (September 2), the Pegasus rapper posted a carousel of photos on Instagram in which he is rocking heavy black eyeliner, makeup, and a style of braided dreads similar to the aesthetic Playboi Carti notoriously broke the internet with back in March at Kanye West’s Donda 2 album listening event in Miami.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Alleges Michael Jackson Took Pills To Help His Performance
Akon became really good friends with Michael Jackson toward the end of the King of Pop's life, and saw first hand how dedicated he was to his craft. During the time spent with Jackson, the "Smack That" singer watched on as he would stay up for weeks at a time, gearing up for what turned out to be his final concert residency, This Is It. In a recent interview with The Sun, Akon alluded to Michael's dedication to his work being the reason why the pop star started taking pills in the first place.
