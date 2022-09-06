Kim Kardashian spoke out about ex-husband Kanye West and how he helped her throughout her career amid a recent surge in the rapper publishing troubling things about his personal life on social media.The 41-year-old reality star addressed what she gained from her relationship with West in an interview with Interview Magazine for their “American Dream” issue.During her interview, Kardashian was asked about her fame and if there was a point where she knew that she “really arrived in high society”. She credited West with giving her the opportunity to meet new people before adding that she’s gained “respect” from...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO