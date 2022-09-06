Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
Matt Damon Once Compared Writing With John Krasinski to Writing With Ben Affleck
John Krasinski was the only actor Matt Damon had ever written a movie with aside from Ben Affleck, and he couldn’t help compare the two.
‘The Good Nurse’ Trailer: Jessica Chastain Rescues Patients from a Killer Eddie Redmayne
Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain bring a harrowing hospital true crime saga to life with “The Good Nurse.” The Netflix film, helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Tobias Lindholm (“The Investigation”), tells the disturbingly true tale of serial killer nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Cullen killed patients by administering lethal doses of insulin and other potentially fatal drugs; he confessed to killing up to 40 people and is currently serving 17 consecutive life sentences in prison. Cullen’s coworker...
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in September 2022
A new month brings a new slate of movies onto HBO Max, the premier streaming destination for cinema of all eras and genres. Several fantastic additions have made their way onto HBO Max’s library, amongst them are some of the best films of the 90s, featuring a collection of some of our biggest movie stars; ranging from Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington to Matt Damon and Adam Sandler. Elsewhere, there is a laugh-out-loud John Cusack comedy and a taught legal thriller that gets better and more effective with age. Read below to see some of the highlights from this month’s latest additions.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Have a Once Upon a Time Reunion in Babylon First Look Photos
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie play 1920s Hollywood stars at different stages of their career in Babylon, from La La Land director Damien Chazelle Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are back, bringing more Hollywood history to the big screen. In this December's Babylon, Pitt and Robbie — who co-starred together in 2019's Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood and also both appeared in 2015's The Big Short — reunite, playing stars in Los Angeles in the 1920s when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Oscar-winning...
Brad Pitt larks around with Ana de Armas as they giggle on the red carpet at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt larked around with Ana de Armas on the red carpet at premiere for Netflix film Blonde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actor, 58, who also served as the film's producer, shared a giggle with the Spanish actress, 34, as he applauded her in front of the crowd.
Collider
'My Policeman' Images Show Multi-Decade Love Triangle in Harry Styles' Romance Drama
Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4. The new set of images shows the three lead characters...
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
Here’s How Ben Affleck’s Net Worth Compares to Jennifer Lopez’s After Their Wedding & What He Makes
With every leading role and directorial credit he takes on, Ben Affleck’s net worth just keeps getting bigger—and it looks like that’s not stopping any time soon. Born Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt in 1972, Ben Affleck has had his toes dipped in the entertainment industry from a very early age. His mother was a schoolteacher, while his father was an aspiring playwright who worked a variety of odd jobs as an electrician, carpenter, janitor and bookie. With the support of his family, Affleck’s acting career began when he was just 7 years old after he appeared in a 1979 independent film called...
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
Cinema Blend
While Attending Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding, Kevin Smith Finally Met David Fincher And Got To Tell Him This Sweet Story
How do famous people react around other famous people? Some of you might assume that Hollywood is an insular community where the elite hobnob, and everyone knows each other. But there are talented people who have been working in the industry, sometimes side-by-side for almost the same amount of time, whose paths have never crossed. Take Kevin Smith, for example. The Clerks director came up during the Indie film boom of the 1990s, and has stayed relevant and prolific ever since. But even though Fight Club director David Fincher burst on the scene at roughly the same time – and the two directors have worked with some of the same actors – the storytellers never met until the bumped into each other at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.
Why George Clooney and Julia Roberts ‘took 80 takes’ to perfect their onscreen kiss in new movie
George Clooney and Julia Roberts are opening up about their experience working on the set of their upcoming film ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ revealing that they had a lot of fun shooting some of the scenes and even took their time to perfect their on-screen kiss. During a recent...
Jason Momoa says Dune costar Timothee Chalamet ‘has balls’ over risqué Venice outfit
Jason Momoa has praised his Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet for his risqué red carpet outfit for Venice Film Festival.Arriving at the annual film event for the premiere of his latest film, Bones and All., Chalamet wore a red lamé haltersuit, custom made by Haider Ackerman and featuring a cutout on the back.The sleeveless piece also featured cut-outs on the side and a red scarf that was looped around his neck.Soon after Chalamet made his red carpet debut, many fans expressed how stunned they were by his look and how it defies societal stereotypes regarding what a man should wear.Momoa...
Collider
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
Olivia Wilde discusses Florence Pugh and Don't Worry Darling at Venice Film Festival
Wilde dismissed the ongoing speculation about on-set tensions as "tabloid nonsense" Don't Worry Darling is turning heads. Olivia Wilde's highly-anticipated follow-up to Booksmart has quickly become one of the most-talked about movies on the internet, and not just because heartthrob Harry Styles is in the cast. There has been controversy abound ever since Shia LaBeouf dropped out of the project – and that talking point has come under the microscope in recent weeks, even dragging the movie's leading actor Florence Pugh into the discussion.
Collider
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First Teaser Releasing Tomorrow
The first teaser of Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to debut tomorrow, the movie’s official Twitter handle revealed. The announcement comes with a fitting caption “Nothing is ever as it seems,” along with a video of a sliding puzzle moving to reveal the title of the movie.
Collider
Antonio Banderas Turns Into a Ruthless Hitman With a Heart in 'The Enforcer' Trailer [Exclusive]
Millenium and Screen Media shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller The Enforcer. The noir thriller stars Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Kate Bosworth (The Immaculate Room) as members of an underground organization who go head-to-head when she puts the life of an underage girl he befriended at risk. That’s when the enforcer decides to save the girl, despite knowing that doing so may cost his life. The production companies also shared with Collider the release date of the movie, which is set for September 23.
Tilda Swinton debuts yellow hair in honor of Ukraine at Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton is showing her support for Ukraine with a vivid new hair color inspired by the war-torn country. The “Eternal Daughter” star debuted a bright yellow hairstyle while appearing at the Venice Film Festival this week. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” the...
Collider
10 Best Bear McCreary Scores, From 'Outlander' to 'The Walking Dead'
Bear McCreary is an Emmy-winning score producer and composer whose work draws parallels to Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and other contemporary classical orchestrators. From the unsettling to the epic, he has showcased his ability to compose music for a variety of atmospheres, enhancing the viewer experience across the board. Here is our list of McCreary’s best soundtracks from a selection of video games, shows, and movies.
Collider
From 'Toy Story 3' to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Best 3rd Movies in a Franchise
The third movie of a trilogy, or franchise, comes with a lot of pressure. It has to live up to, or be better than, its predecessors. It has to tie up the trilogy storyline with a satisfying resolution, or, in the case of third movies in a franchise, simply not drop the ball. It has to be worthy of the time the viewers have spent on the franchise to date and, if all goes well, keep the interest alive in the films that follow. If it goes wrong on any of these points it, potentially, taints the franchise in the eyes of the viewers. Alien3, for example, angered the fan base, who had devoted their time to the first two films, by killing off two beloved main characters from Aliens right away, and by doing so made it difficult for the next film to succeed. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man: 3 wrapped up the storyline, but didn't live up to the first two installments. But when it hits the right points - like a Back to the Future III or Captain America: Civil War - it can be magical.
