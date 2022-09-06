ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What time, what channel is the Portland State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Portland State travels up Interstate 5 to face the Dawgs at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. PT and the game will air on Pac-12 Washington. Last Saturday, Washington (1-0) won its first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, beating Kent State, 45-20. Last Thursday, the Vikings began this season with a tough, 21-17 loss at San Jose State, with the Spartans scoring the game-winning touchdown with just 1:11 left in the game. The Huskies will remain home for two more Saturdays after this week’s game as, on Sept. 17, Michigan State pays its first visit to Seattle since the season-opener in 1970. The following week, the Huskies open Pac-12 play against their oldest collegiate rival, Stanford, on September 28.
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
