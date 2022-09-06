Read full article on original website
Anthony "Tony" Straub
Anthony "Tony" Straub, 76 died September 2, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on July 3, 1946, in Wamego, the son of Otto and Arleen (Immenschuh) Straub. Tony was a graduate of CCCHS class of 1966. He married Barbara Moody on July 1, 1967. Tony worked for Oetinger Lloyd Construction, Simmons Construction, Chester-Brown Beams and at the Steve Peterson hog farm. He was a member of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department at Gering, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Trevor; sisters, Philomena Straub, Barbara Straub, Louise Hoffett, Dorothy Lyons; brothers, Arthur, Raphael, Delfield and Al Straub. Butter, butter, butter.
Patty “Pat” Joan Erickson
Patty “Pat” Joan Erickson, age 86 of Leonardville, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home. She was born on August 26, 1936 in Manhattan, the daughter of Floyd Thomas and Elsie Alice (Henton) Hohman. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1954. On August...
Marsha A. Long
Marsha A. Long, 66, of Abilene, KS, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene, KS. A public visitation will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 203 North Washington, Junction City, KS 66441. The cremated remains will be buried at Highland Cemetery on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to animal shelter in Marsha's name or to the organization of the donor's choice.
Roberta Mae Horner
Roberta Mae Horner, 85 of Gardner, Kansas died on Friday September 2, 2022 at the Vintage Park of Gardner. She was born on May 29, 1937 in Wakefield, the daughter of Walter Francis and Leona Pearl (Bryant) Weir. Roberta grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. She...
Ellouise A. Marshall
Ellouise A. Marshall was born June 2, 1942 in Concordia, Kansas the daughter of Harold and Pearl (Lawrence) Demars. She passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Ellouise graduated from Concordia High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Kansas State University...
Lois Marie (Graves) Lewis
Lois Marie (Graves) Lewis, age 99, of Manhattan, died August 27, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan. She was born December 4, 1922, in Skiddy, Kansas, 13 miles south of Junction City, the daughter of Archie Reed and Bertha Caroline (Popejoy) Graves. Lois graduated from Manhattan High School and...
Vonda Mae Brockman
Vonda Mae Brockman, age 93, died August 30, 2022, at Advena Living of Clay Center. Born September 11, 1928, in Manhattan, Vonda was the devoted daughter of Lloyd T. and Ona Mae (Vail) Johnson. While she spent much of her lifetime in Manhattan, Vonda was also fond of the time she lived in both California and Lawrence during her youth, followed by Clay Center in her final years.
Mary Catherine Brunk
Mary Catherine Brunk, resident of Alma, KS passed away in her home on Monday, August 29th, 2022, at the age of 76. Mary is survived by her children; Steve Buero, Kenny Buero, Christine Yoakum, Mikey Buero, and Michelle Patwell; (12) Grandchildren, (5) Great Grandchildren. Mother-in-law, she was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Buero, late husband Michael Brunk, and Mother Mary Harsh.
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards passed away on August 30th, 2022 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his lifetime partner of sixty years, Dr. Eugene “Gene’ Laughlin; brother, E.W. “Fritz” Richards; brother, Anthony “Tony” Leister; sister, Florence Gebhart; and nieces, Jeanne Pohlman and Joanne Pridey.
Amber J. "Nana" Sell
Amber J. Sell, 45, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Geary Community Hospital. Cremation has taken place. No memorial service is planned. Amber was born July 20, 1977, in Phoenix, AZ the daughter of Carl and Judy (Golliher) Ball. She married Robert William Sell...
