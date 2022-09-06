Anthony "Tony" Straub, 76 died September 2, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on July 3, 1946, in Wamego, the son of Otto and Arleen (Immenschuh) Straub. Tony was a graduate of CCCHS class of 1966. He married Barbara Moody on July 1, 1967. Tony worked for Oetinger Lloyd Construction, Simmons Construction, Chester-Brown Beams and at the Steve Peterson hog farm. He was a member of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department at Gering, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Trevor; sisters, Philomena Straub, Barbara Straub, Louise Hoffett, Dorothy Lyons; brothers, Arthur, Raphael, Delfield and Al Straub. Butter, butter, butter.

