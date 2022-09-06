Read full article on original website
piratemedia1.com
Volleyball to compete in the Quest for the Crown
The East Carolina University volleyball team (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will compete in the Quest for the Crown tournament Sept. 9 through 10 in Norfolk, Virginia, at the Old Dominion University (ODU) Volleyball Center. The Pirates will go into the tournament off a three-game losing streak. Head coach Adler...
carolinacoastonline.com
Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans
Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
piratemedia1.com
ECU Athletics announce changes to Dowdy-Ficklen, concessions following NC State game
In an email sent out on Sept. 7 by Aramark Collegiate, Hospitality Regional Vice President Matt Rogers announced that changes will be made in Dowdy Ficklen Stadium for the football game against Old Dominion University on Sept. 10. “We are fully committed to delivering the best fan experience for East...
nsuspartans.com
Battle of the Bay Home Opener Set for Wednesday
NORFOLK, Va. – After last year's Battle of the Bay resulted in a captivating five-set thriller in front of a packed house, the Spartans and Pirates will run it back this Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Norfolk State's home opener. Hampton came out on top of the 2021 match,...
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NC State’s Christopher Dunn offers ECU kicker words of encouragement after Pack’s win
The NC State kicker made his way to the ECU sideline after the game to talk to ECU kicker Owen Daffer. “I said, ‘Don’t let it get in your head. It doesn’t matter what other people are going to say. People are going to doubt you. Go prove them wrong.’”
ECU’s Houston discusses NCSU loss, Old Dominion
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Fourth-year East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday prior to Saturday’s non-conference contest versus Old Dominion. The following are selected comments: Opening Statement“Obviously, a tough one this past weekend. First, just want to start off with thanking our fan base and our alumni. What an incredible […]
WTKR
Jackson helping Eagles soar again in return as Landstown's head coach
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — Not many of Landstown's football players knew who Robert Jackson was when he took the head coaching job. "To be honest, I never knew him," junior center Robert Thomas said. "I googled his name, but I never knew his name." Those players learned quickly.
Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
New Bern remains No. 1 in Touchdown Friday Top 9; Southside, Riverside meet Friday
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Week 4 of the high school football season and while there have been a number of changes to the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, one spot has remained consistent. New Bern carries a 3-0 record into Friday’s game in Norfolk, Va. against Maury High School. The Bears have been […]
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
Tides players pulled off the field in Memphis; shooting suspect arrested
Players from the Norfolk Tides and the Memphis Redbirds were pulled off the field Wednesday evening amid an active shooter situation in Memphis.
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
llnl.gov
LLNL hosts HBCU students, faculty in week-long outreach program
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) hosted a group of students and faculty from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a week in June to promote internships, job opportunities and career paths at LLNL. Judging from the group’s reaction and feedback, the inaugural week-long HBCU tour was a clear success...
insideradio.com
Michael “Moose” Smith
Market veteran Michael “Moose” Smith joins East Carolina Radio hot AC “96.7 The Coast” WKJX Elizabeth City, NC where he will host mornings. Smith first arrived in the Outer Banks in 2002 where he hosted mornings at crosstown hot AC “Beach 104” WCXL and served in a management role at the group.
FOX Carolina
Upstate native serving aboard Navy’s newest warship
NORFOLK, V.A. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate native is serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia. Seaman Caroline Anascavage, a Piedmont native and Woodmont High School grad, joined the Navy one year ago. Today, she serves as a culinary specialist aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale.
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September
Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
piratemedia1.com
Safety of students on campus needs change
Over the last four years that I’ve been attending this school, I’ve had countless safety alerts come to both my student email and my phone alerting me that crimes have occured around campus and in the Greenville area. With that being said, my safety as a student is...
Bay Weekly
Fishing on a Challenging and Changing Chesapeake
Our fourth big rockfish came over the side only two hours after we had started. The healthy 34-inch fish barely fit into our ice chest and we had to stop and rearrange the contents, removing some water bottles and ice and nestling the four, similar sized beauties together before dumping the ice back in and deciding our next move. Would my friend Mo and I call an early end to the trip or catch some fat white perch to put frosting on our angling cake? Those were truly exciting days.
