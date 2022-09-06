ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

piratemedia1.com

Volleyball to compete in the Quest for the Crown

The East Carolina University volleyball team (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will compete in the Quest for the Crown tournament Sept. 9 through 10 in Norfolk, Virginia, at the Old Dominion University (ODU) Volleyball Center. The Pirates will go into the tournament off a three-game losing streak. Head coach Adler...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans

Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
BOONE, NC
nsuspartans.com

Battle of the Bay Home Opener Set for Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – After last year's Battle of the Bay resulted in a captivating five-set thriller in front of a packed house, the Spartans and Pirates will run it back this Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Norfolk State's home opener. Hampton came out on top of the 2021 match,...
NORFOLK, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
WNCT

ECU’s Houston discusses NCSU loss, Old Dominion

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Fourth-year East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday prior to Saturday’s non-conference contest versus Old Dominion. The following are selected comments: Opening Statement“Obviously, a tough one this past weekend. First, just want to start off with thanking our fan base and our alumni. What an incredible […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Person
Jordan Houston
WNCT

Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?

As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
GREENVILLE, NC
llnl.gov

LLNL hosts HBCU students, faculty in week-long outreach program

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) hosted a group of students and faculty from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a week in June to promote internships, job opportunities and career paths at LLNL. Judging from the group’s reaction and feedback, the inaugural week-long HBCU tour was a clear success...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
insideradio.com

Michael “Moose” Smith

Market veteran Michael “Moose” Smith joins East Carolina Radio hot AC “96.7 The Coast” WKJX Elizabeth City, NC where he will host mornings. Smith first arrived in the Outer Banks in 2002 where he hosted mornings at crosstown hot AC “Beach 104” WCXL and served in a management role at the group.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate native serving aboard Navy’s newest warship

NORFOLK, V.A. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate native is serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia. Seaman Caroline Anascavage, a Piedmont native and Woodmont High School grad, joined the Navy one year ago. Today, she serves as a culinary specialist aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale.
NORFOLK, VA
piratemedia1.com

Safety of students on campus needs change

Over the last four years that I’ve been attending this school, I’ve had countless safety alerts come to both my student email and my phone alerting me that crimes have occured around campus and in the Greenville area. With that being said, my safety as a student is...
GREENVILLE, NC
Bay Weekly

Fishing on a Challenging and Changing Chesapeake

Our fourth big rockfish came over the side only two hours after we had started. The healthy 34-inch fish barely fit into our ice chest and we had to stop and rearrange the contents, removing some water bottles and ice and nestling the four, similar sized beauties together before dumping the ice back in and deciding our next move. Would my friend Mo and I call an early end to the trip or catch some fat white perch to put frosting on our angling cake? Those were truly exciting days.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

