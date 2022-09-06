Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ellouise A. Marshall
Ellouise A. Marshall was born June 2, 1942 in Concordia, Kansas the daughter of Harold and Pearl (Lawrence) Demars. She passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Ellouise graduated from Concordia High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Kansas State University...
John Howard Schlup
John Howard Schlup, age 98, of Manhattan, died August 29, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Wroten House. He was born the son of Walter Albert and Lena Esther (Morse) Schlup on September 24, 1923, in Elmdale, Kansas. While attending high school, he lived at and worked on his aunt and uncle’s (Elmer and Alice Sjogren) farm in Concordia, Kansas. He continued close ties to the Sjogren family throughout his life. In 1944 he returned to Emporia to begin working with the Santa Fe Railroad as a freight clerk and a dock foreman until his retirement in 1983. Throughout this time, he worked in Emporia, Osawatomie, Kansas City, and Topeka.
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards passed away on August 30th, 2022 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his lifetime partner of sixty years, Dr. Eugene “Gene’ Laughlin; brother, E.W. “Fritz” Richards; brother, Anthony “Tony” Leister; sister, Florence Gebhart; and nieces, Jeanne Pohlman and Joanne Pridey.
Vonda Mae Brockman
Vonda Mae Brockman, age 93, died August 30, 2022, at Advena Living of Clay Center. Born September 11, 1928, in Manhattan, Vonda was the devoted daughter of Lloyd T. and Ona Mae (Vail) Johnson. While she spent much of her lifetime in Manhattan, Vonda was also fond of the time she lived in both California and Lawrence during her youth, followed by Clay Center in her final years.
Anthony "Tony" Straub
Anthony "Tony" Straub, 76 died September 2, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on July 3, 1946, in Wamego, the son of Otto and Arleen (Immenschuh) Straub. Tony was a graduate of CCCHS class of 1966. He married Barbara Moody on July 1, 1967. Tony worked for Oetinger Lloyd Construction, Simmons Construction, Chester-Brown Beams and at the Steve Peterson hog farm. He was a member of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department at Gering, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Trevor; sisters, Philomena Straub, Barbara Straub, Louise Hoffett, Dorothy Lyons; brothers, Arthur, Raphael, Delfield and Al Straub. Butter, butter, butter.
Mary Catherine Brunk
Mary Catherine Brunk, resident of Alma, KS passed away in her home on Monday, August 29th, 2022, at the age of 76. Mary is survived by her children; Steve Buero, Kenny Buero, Christine Yoakum, Mikey Buero, and Michelle Patwell; (12) Grandchildren, (5) Great Grandchildren. Mother-in-law, she was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Buero, late husband Michael Brunk, and Mother Mary Harsh.
Patty “Pat” Joan Erickson
Patty “Pat” Joan Erickson, age 86 of Leonardville, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home. She was born on August 26, 1936 in Manhattan, the daughter of Floyd Thomas and Elsie Alice (Henton) Hohman. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1954. On August...
David Wayne Absmeier
David Wayne Absmeier, 66 died September 4, 2022 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on January 16, 1956 in Holyoke, CO, the son of Carl J. and Patricia (Carpenter) Absmeier. David was raised in the Holyoke community and was a graduate of Holyoke High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Adams State University. David married Cindy Real, they later divorced but remained close friends. David worked as a retail manager for ACE Hardware in Eaton, CO before moving to Clay Center in 2018. He was a member of the NRA and IPSC (International Practical Shooting Confederation) and participated in many of their competitive shooting competitions. David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Main; brothers, Steve, Jeff and Carl F. Absmeier. He was a loving grandfather and will be missed by family and friends.
Amber J. "Nana" Sell
Amber J. Sell, 45, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Geary Community Hospital. Cremation has taken place. No memorial service is planned. Amber was born July 20, 1977, in Phoenix, AZ the daughter of Carl and Judy (Golliher) Ball. She married Robert William Sell...
Wayne W. Erichsen - 1947 - 2022
A full obituary will appear soon in care of Johnson Cremations, Funerals and Receptions. Visitation: Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4 to 7:00 p.m. Service: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Junction City Church of the Nazarene (JCNaz) Interment: Ashland Cemetery.
Raymond L. Lindquist
Raymond L. Lindquist, age 95, of Waterville, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Ray was born August 28, 1927, on a farm near Waterville. His parents were Albin H. and Estella P. (Bergeson) Lindquist. He graduated from Waterville High School with the class of 1945. A few months after graduation and few weeks before his eighteenth birthday, he joined the US Navy serving in the Pacific Theater of WWII. On June 12, 1949 Ray married Dorothy J. Clark at her parent’s home in Barnes.
Fort Riley man injured after car strikes motorcycle
RILEY COUNTY —A Fort Riley man was injured in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2019 Volkswagon Jetta driven by Dane Imhoff, 18, of Manhattan had turned left from N. Manhattan Avenue onto Claflin Road and struck a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle driven by August Gelting, 21, of Fort Riley.
Riley Co. man hospitalized after ATV accident near brush fire
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. An ATV driven by Steven Salzman, 62, Leonardville, was traveling in the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road off of Tuttle Creek Blvd., according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The ATV...
