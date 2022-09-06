ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine, MI
2d ago

He was probably into something. Family is looking for answers, start with his friends?

‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police arrest 39-year-old suspect in Chickasaw homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in connection to the homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood last month has been arrested, police say. The homicide happened on Aug. 21 around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. Police said they found 37-year-old William Smith with multiple gunshot wounds on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Suspect still unknown 4 years after Detroit man shot, killed in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Police still don’t know who shot and killed a 45-year-old Detroit man in Louisville, Kentucky four years ago. Charles Theo Tillman Jr. was pronounced dead at 7:56 a.m. on June 5, 2018, after he was shot in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road. According to...

