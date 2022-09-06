Read full article on original website
Wolverine, MI
2d ago
He was probably into something. Family is looking for answers, start with his friends?
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
WLKY.com
Brother of man killed in Newburg shooting wants people to speak up about crimes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Terry Dedrick is still shocked after the 57-year-old was killed in a shooting in the Newburg area on Labor Day. "He wasn't the kind of guy that had beef with people," said Ronn Hicks, Dedrick's brother. Dedrick was killed in a shooting on...
Wave 3
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
wdrb.com
Suspect arrested for murder of 36-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Wednesday afternoon. English is charged in connection with the...
Wave 3
29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old Louisville man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an...
Wave 3
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they...
WLKY.com
Bond increased to $1 million for man charged in deadly Chickasaw shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge increased the bond for a Louisville man charged with a deadly shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Jameco English, 39, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning to murder and a weapons charge. Police say that they found 37-year-old William Smith with multiple gunshot wounds...
'We just want her home'; Jeffersonville family searches for missing teen
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The search continues for a 14-year-old girl missing in Southern Indiana. Andrea Nesselrode was last seen on Aug. 25 around 10 p.m. Nesselrode's grandmother, Juanita Phillips, broke down in tears as she tried to talk about her. "We just want her home," Phillips said. Phillips said...
WLKY.com
Louisville 16-year-old praised for applying life-saving techniques from school to save shooting victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Central High School student is being praised for applying life-saving techniques she learned in the classroom to help save a mans life. Nylaia Carter is a 16-year-old pre-med student at Central High School. She learned 'Stop The Bleed' techniques in her emergency procedures course last...
Wave 3
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a phone call no family ever expects on a rainy Labor Day. Sierra Hicks lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence. “This is a hard loss,” Hicks said. “This is a very hard...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 39-year-old suspect in Chickasaw homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in connection to the homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood last month has been arrested, police say. The homicide happened on Aug. 21 around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. Police said they found 37-year-old William Smith with multiple gunshot wounds on...
WLKY.com
57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
WLKY.com
Hardin County mother plans to honor 8-year-old son after losing battle with cancer
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Natalie Sweatt remembers with vivid detail the conversation with her son's doctor last month. "He said, 'It's not good' and he started crying and he pulled up the scans," Sweatt said. She was told her son's cancer had returned. The doctor told her to take...
wdrb.com
Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect still unknown 4 years after Detroit man shot, killed in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Police still don’t know who shot and killed a 45-year-old Detroit man in Louisville, Kentucky four years ago. Charles Theo Tillman Jr. was pronounced dead at 7:56 a.m. on June 5, 2018, after he was shot in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road. According to...
WHAS 11
Man accused in Memphis jogger's kidnapping now faces murder charge
Authorities are searching for a motive. The Shelby County District Attorney General described it as an "isolated attack by a stranger."
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 56-year-old man found in Ohio River during Hike, Bike & Paddle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a day after a man was found in the Ohio River during the Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle, coroners have identified him. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 56-year-old Christopher Wectawski of Prospect. Their report says that he died on Sunday. They...
