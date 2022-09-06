Read full article on original website
Roberta Mae Horner
Roberta Mae Horner, 85 of Gardner, Kansas died on Friday September 2, 2022 at the Vintage Park of Gardner. She was born on May 29, 1937 in Wakefield, the daughter of Walter Francis and Leona Pearl (Bryant) Weir. Roberta grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. She...
John Howard Schlup
John Howard Schlup, age 98, of Manhattan, died August 29, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Wroten House. He was born the son of Walter Albert and Lena Esther (Morse) Schlup on September 24, 1923, in Elmdale, Kansas. While attending high school, he lived at and worked on his aunt and uncle’s (Elmer and Alice Sjogren) farm in Concordia, Kansas. He continued close ties to the Sjogren family throughout his life. In 1944 he returned to Emporia to begin working with the Santa Fe Railroad as a freight clerk and a dock foreman until his retirement in 1983. Throughout this time, he worked in Emporia, Osawatomie, Kansas City, and Topeka.
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards passed away on August 30th, 2022 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his lifetime partner of sixty years, Dr. Eugene “Gene’ Laughlin; brother, E.W. “Fritz” Richards; brother, Anthony “Tony” Leister; sister, Florence Gebhart; and nieces, Jeanne Pohlman and Joanne Pridey.
Vonda Mae Brockman
Vonda Mae Brockman, age 93, died August 30, 2022, at Advena Living of Clay Center. Born September 11, 1928, in Manhattan, Vonda was the devoted daughter of Lloyd T. and Ona Mae (Vail) Johnson. While she spent much of her lifetime in Manhattan, Vonda was also fond of the time she lived in both California and Lawrence during her youth, followed by Clay Center in her final years.
Anthony "Tony" Straub
Anthony "Tony" Straub, 76 died September 2, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on July 3, 1946, in Wamego, the son of Otto and Arleen (Immenschuh) Straub. Tony was a graduate of CCCHS class of 1966. He married Barbara Moody on July 1, 1967. Tony worked for Oetinger Lloyd Construction, Simmons Construction, Chester-Brown Beams and at the Steve Peterson hog farm. He was a member of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department at Gering, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Trevor; sisters, Philomena Straub, Barbara Straub, Louise Hoffett, Dorothy Lyons; brothers, Arthur, Raphael, Delfield and Al Straub. Butter, butter, butter.
Patty “Pat” Joan Erickson
Patty “Pat” Joan Erickson, age 86 of Leonardville, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home. She was born on August 26, 1936 in Manhattan, the daughter of Floyd Thomas and Elsie Alice (Henton) Hohman. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1954. On August...
Lois Marie (Graves) Lewis
Lois Marie (Graves) Lewis, age 99, of Manhattan, died August 27, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan. She was born December 4, 1922, in Skiddy, Kansas, 13 miles south of Junction City, the daughter of Archie Reed and Bertha Caroline (Popejoy) Graves. Lois graduated from Manhattan High School and...
Richard Leroy Taylor “Dick”
Richard Leroy Taylor “Dick”, 84, of Miltonvale gained his heavenly wings on August 30, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Minneapolis, KS after a short bout with cancer. Dick was born June 7, 1938, in Oak Hill to George Washington Taylor and Myrtle Sophie (Lindquist) Taylor, the third of four boys. He worked for Skinners Chevrolet then later for the Mobil Station, mostly delivering fuel to farmers via the tank wagon. He appreciated farming and raising cattle on the land that two previous generations farmed. Dick was an exceptional mechanic and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed restoring old ford tractors, volunteering with the fire department (in his younger years) and was great pool player.
David Wayne Absmeier
David Wayne Absmeier, 66 died September 4, 2022 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on January 16, 1956 in Holyoke, CO, the son of Carl J. and Patricia (Carpenter) Absmeier. David was raised in the Holyoke community and was a graduate of Holyoke High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Adams State University. David married Cindy Real, they later divorced but remained close friends. David worked as a retail manager for ACE Hardware in Eaton, CO before moving to Clay Center in 2018. He was a member of the NRA and IPSC (International Practical Shooting Confederation) and participated in many of their competitive shooting competitions. David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Main; brothers, Steve, Jeff and Carl F. Absmeier. He was a loving grandfather and will be missed by family and friends.
Amber J. "Nana" Sell
Amber J. Sell, 45, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Geary Community Hospital. Cremation has taken place. No memorial service is planned. Amber was born July 20, 1977, in Phoenix, AZ the daughter of Carl and Judy (Golliher) Ball. She married Robert William Sell...
Wayne W. Erichsen - 1947 - 2022
A full obituary will appear soon in care of Johnson Cremations, Funerals and Receptions. Visitation: Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4 to 7:00 p.m. Service: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Junction City Church of the Nazarene (JCNaz) Interment: Ashland Cemetery.
