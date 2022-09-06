David Wayne Absmeier, 66 died September 4, 2022 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on January 16, 1956 in Holyoke, CO, the son of Carl J. and Patricia (Carpenter) Absmeier. David was raised in the Holyoke community and was a graduate of Holyoke High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Adams State University. David married Cindy Real, they later divorced but remained close friends. David worked as a retail manager for ACE Hardware in Eaton, CO before moving to Clay Center in 2018. He was a member of the NRA and IPSC (International Practical Shooting Confederation) and participated in many of their competitive shooting competitions. David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Main; brothers, Steve, Jeff and Carl F. Absmeier. He was a loving grandfather and will be missed by family and friends.

