Jeanette Vaught Gibson - December 27, 1935 - August 31, 2022
How do you sum up the life of someone who would pick you up from school in a red mustang, red lipstick, and dressed like Jackie O., who lived in a small farming community but showed up to work in heels... Jeanette was the epitome of class and grace and...
David Wayne Absmeier
David Wayne Absmeier, 66 died September 4, 2022 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on January 16, 1956 in Holyoke, CO, the son of Carl J. and Patricia (Carpenter) Absmeier. David was raised in the Holyoke community and was a graduate of Holyoke High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Adams State University. David married Cindy Real, they later divorced but remained close friends. David worked as a retail manager for ACE Hardware in Eaton, CO before moving to Clay Center in 2018. He was a member of the NRA and IPSC (International Practical Shooting Confederation) and participated in many of their competitive shooting competitions. David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Main; brothers, Steve, Jeff and Carl F. Absmeier. He was a loving grandfather and will be missed by family and friends.
Richard Leroy Taylor “Dick”
Richard Leroy Taylor “Dick”, 84, of Miltonvale gained his heavenly wings on August 30, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Minneapolis, KS after a short bout with cancer. Dick was born June 7, 1938, in Oak Hill to George Washington Taylor and Myrtle Sophie (Lindquist) Taylor, the third of four boys. He worked for Skinners Chevrolet then later for the Mobil Station, mostly delivering fuel to farmers via the tank wagon. He appreciated farming and raising cattle on the land that two previous generations farmed. Dick was an exceptional mechanic and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed restoring old ford tractors, volunteering with the fire department (in his younger years) and was great pool player.
Marsha A. Long
Marsha A. Long, 66, of Abilene, KS, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene, KS. A public visitation will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 203 North Washington, Junction City, KS 66441. The cremated remains will be buried at Highland Cemetery on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to animal shelter in Marsha's name or to the organization of the donor's choice.
Lois Marie (Graves) Lewis
Lois Marie (Graves) Lewis, age 99, of Manhattan, died August 27, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan. She was born December 4, 1922, in Skiddy, Kansas, 13 miles south of Junction City, the daughter of Archie Reed and Bertha Caroline (Popejoy) Graves. Lois graduated from Manhattan High School and...
Mary Catherine Brunk
Mary Catherine Brunk, resident of Alma, KS passed away in her home on Monday, August 29th, 2022, at the age of 76. Mary is survived by her children; Steve Buero, Kenny Buero, Christine Yoakum, Mikey Buero, and Michelle Patwell; (12) Grandchildren, (5) Great Grandchildren. Mother-in-law, she was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Buero, late husband Michael Brunk, and Mother Mary Harsh.
Raymond L. Lindquist
Raymond L. Lindquist, age 95, of Waterville, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Ray was born August 28, 1927, on a farm near Waterville. His parents were Albin H. and Estella P. (Bergeson) Lindquist. He graduated from Waterville High School with the class of 1945. A few months after graduation and few weeks before his eighteenth birthday, he joined the US Navy serving in the Pacific Theater of WWII. On June 12, 1949 Ray married Dorothy J. Clark at her parent’s home in Barnes.
John Howard Schlup
John Howard Schlup, age 98, of Manhattan, died August 29, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Wroten House. He was born the son of Walter Albert and Lena Esther (Morse) Schlup on September 24, 1923, in Elmdale, Kansas. While attending high school, he lived at and worked on his aunt and uncle’s (Elmer and Alice Sjogren) farm in Concordia, Kansas. He continued close ties to the Sjogren family throughout his life. In 1944 he returned to Emporia to begin working with the Santa Fe Railroad as a freight clerk and a dock foreman until his retirement in 1983. Throughout this time, he worked in Emporia, Osawatomie, Kansas City, and Topeka.
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards passed away on August 30th, 2022 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his lifetime partner of sixty years, Dr. Eugene “Gene’ Laughlin; brother, E.W. “Fritz” Richards; brother, Anthony “Tony” Leister; sister, Florence Gebhart; and nieces, Jeanne Pohlman and Joanne Pridey.
Amber J. "Nana" Sell
Amber J. Sell, 45, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Geary Community Hospital. Cremation has taken place. No memorial service is planned. Amber was born July 20, 1977, in Phoenix, AZ the daughter of Carl and Judy (Golliher) Ball. She married Robert William Sell...
Fort Riley man injured after car strikes motorcycle
RILEY COUNTY —A Fort Riley man was injured in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2019 Volkswagon Jetta driven by Dane Imhoff, 18, of Manhattan had turned left from N. Manhattan Avenue onto Claflin Road and struck a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle driven by August Gelting, 21, of Fort Riley.
