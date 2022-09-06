Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Sullivan County Health Department to offer wellness lab draws
The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan will offer wellness lab draws later this month. Walk-ins will be accepted on September 29th from 8:30 am to 10 am. Tests to be available include PSA and A1C for $10.00 each and vitamin D hydroxy for $20.00. There is a $10.00 fee for drawing the labs.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads
Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.
kttn.com
Chula Fire Department to hold fundraiser
The Chula Fire Department will serve breakfast and hold a fish fry next week as a fundraiser. Food will be served at the Chula Community Center on September 17th. Biscuits and gravy will be served from 7 to 9 am. The fish fry with fixings will begin at 5:30 pm and run until 7 pm.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College to conduct crime scene learning activity
On September 14th, the North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice program will be conducting a crime scene simulation learning activity in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. The public is advised that this is just a learning activity and has no cause for concern. “My Criminal Investigations course will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Art’s Alive announces change in location for production of “Harvey”
The Arts Alive organization late this morning announced a change in the venue for the play “Harvey”. The play is still scheduled at 2 pm on September 24th and 25th, however, Arts Alive officials learned the location for the play has to be changed to the Trenton high school performing arts center on both afternoons.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
kttn.com
Grundy County Health Department offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits
The Grundy County Health Department has free, COVID-19 self-test kits to give away for at-home use. The free test kits are rapid antigen tests and may be picked up during regular business hours (8:30-4:30, Monday – Friday). The Grundy County Health Department is located at 1716 Lincoln Street in Trenton.
kttn.com
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, September 8, 2022
Multiple defendants were sentenced after waiving formal arraignment and entering pleas of guilty when they appeared in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 8th. Trenton resident James Robert Anderson pleaded guilty to a felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Alvin I Lewellen, Jr.
Alvin I. Lewellen, Jr., age 90, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of Carrollton, Carrollton, Missouri. Alvin was born the son of Alvin I. Lewellen, Sr., and Marie (Sims) Lewellen on May 29, 1932, in Waynesville, Indiana. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1953 until 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Donna Spears on July 28, 1955, in Trenton, Missouri. She preceded him in death in 1997. Alvin worked for ConAgra Foods in Milan, Missouri, for many years until his retirement. In his spare time, Alvin worked doing refrigeration, HVAC, and heating. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his family. He was a very hard worker, and could always be found tinkering around and could fix anything. He loved working on cars, watching wrestling, and his dogs, especially Bow and Petey.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
kchi.com
Parking For Chautauqua In The Park
Parking changes will be seen for this year’s Chautauqua In the Park, this Saturday and Sunday at Simpson Park. Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce director Crystal Narr says as always, parking for attendees is available in and around the park both on the streets adjacent to Simpson Park as well as Chilli Bay parking lot and the west Simpson Park lot.
kttn.com
Audio: Man from Polo, Missouri charged in January 6 riot, argues he was “doing his duty”
A northwest Missouri man charged in the Jan 6 riot at the nation’s capitol says he was just doing his duty. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr of Polo Missouri claims he has First Amendment Rights as well as public access to the capitol. Prosecutors say he was inside the capitol with a Go-Pro camera filming the riot. Cruz says he was doing his civic duty to monitor the government. His trial is set for this January.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Deanna Lea Mohr
Deanna Lea Mohr, age 59, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence. Deanna was born the daughter of Charles and Mary Lou (Barnes) Summers on June 2, 1963, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1981 graduate of Hale High School. On May 22, 1982, she was united in marriage to Mike Mohr in Chillicothe, Missouri. Deanna had many hobbies. She loved painting rocks, mushroom hunting, traveling, crafting, sewing, taking photos, tending to her flower garden, and taking care of her animals. Spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, made her heart full.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Lynda Sue Johnson (Susie)
Lynda Sue Johnson (fondly known as Susie), 74, Trenton, MO entered the heavenly realm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at a Trenton, MO nursing home. She was born April 7, 1948, in Jameson, Missouri the daughter of Thomas and Verna (Cox) McNeely. In 1966, she married Roy Lee Hancock and to...
kttn.com
Minnesota man faces two charges in Harrison County after cutting an individual with a folding saw
A Minnesota man has been charged in Harrison County with two felonies after allegedly cutting another man with a foldable hand saw. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota was charged with first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. A warrant was served on September 7th and Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
ktvo.com
Update: Dental records confirm human remains found in Adair County belong to Rongey
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO human remains found Tuesday morning in a wooded area along Youngstown Trail west of Kirksville have been positively identified as those of Jesse Rongey. Noe said he was able to make the positive ID using dental records....
kttn.com
Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to case which resulted in the death of a child
A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies. Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
Comments / 0