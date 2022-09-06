Read full article on original website
Related
jcpost.com
Anthony "Tony" Straub
Anthony "Tony" Straub, 76 died September 2, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on July 3, 1946, in Wamego, the son of Otto and Arleen (Immenschuh) Straub. Tony was a graduate of CCCHS class of 1966. He married Barbara Moody on July 1, 1967. Tony worked for Oetinger Lloyd Construction, Simmons Construction, Chester-Brown Beams and at the Steve Peterson hog farm. He was a member of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department at Gering, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Trevor; sisters, Philomena Straub, Barbara Straub, Louise Hoffett, Dorothy Lyons; brothers, Arthur, Raphael, Delfield and Al Straub. Butter, butter, butter.
jcpost.com
Patty “Pat” Joan Erickson
Patty “Pat” Joan Erickson, age 86 of Leonardville, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home. She was born on August 26, 1936 in Manhattan, the daughter of Floyd Thomas and Elsie Alice (Henton) Hohman. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1954. On August...
jcpost.com
David Wayne Absmeier
David Wayne Absmeier, 66 died September 4, 2022 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on January 16, 1956 in Holyoke, CO, the son of Carl J. and Patricia (Carpenter) Absmeier. David was raised in the Holyoke community and was a graduate of Holyoke High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Adams State University. David married Cindy Real, they later divorced but remained close friends. David worked as a retail manager for ACE Hardware in Eaton, CO before moving to Clay Center in 2018. He was a member of the NRA and IPSC (International Practical Shooting Confederation) and participated in many of their competitive shooting competitions. David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Main; brothers, Steve, Jeff and Carl F. Absmeier. He was a loving grandfather and will be missed by family and friends.
jcpost.com
Roberta Mae Horner
Roberta Mae Horner, 85 of Gardner, Kansas died on Friday September 2, 2022 at the Vintage Park of Gardner. She was born on May 29, 1937 in Wakefield, the daughter of Walter Francis and Leona Pearl (Bryant) Weir. Roberta grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jcpost.com
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards
Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards passed away on August 30th, 2022 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his lifetime partner of sixty years, Dr. Eugene “Gene’ Laughlin; brother, E.W. “Fritz” Richards; brother, Anthony “Tony” Leister; sister, Florence Gebhart; and nieces, Jeanne Pohlman and Joanne Pridey.
jcpost.com
Lois Marie (Graves) Lewis
Lois Marie (Graves) Lewis, age 99, of Manhattan, died August 27, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan. She was born December 4, 1922, in Skiddy, Kansas, 13 miles south of Junction City, the daughter of Archie Reed and Bertha Caroline (Popejoy) Graves. Lois graduated from Manhattan High School and...
jcpost.com
Ellouise A. Marshall
Ellouise A. Marshall was born June 2, 1942 in Concordia, Kansas the daughter of Harold and Pearl (Lawrence) Demars. She passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Ellouise graduated from Concordia High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Kansas State University...
jcpost.com
Raymond L. Lindquist
Raymond L. Lindquist, age 95, of Waterville, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Ray was born August 28, 1927, on a farm near Waterville. His parents were Albin H. and Estella P. (Bergeson) Lindquist. He graduated from Waterville High School with the class of 1945. A few months after graduation and few weeks before his eighteenth birthday, he joined the US Navy serving in the Pacific Theater of WWII. On June 12, 1949 Ray married Dorothy J. Clark at her parent’s home in Barnes.
RELATED PEOPLE
jcpost.com
Amber J. "Nana" Sell
Amber J. Sell, 45, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Geary Community Hospital. Cremation has taken place. No memorial service is planned. Amber was born July 20, 1977, in Phoenix, AZ the daughter of Carl and Judy (Golliher) Ball. She married Robert William Sell...
jcpost.com
Wayne W. Erichsen - 1947 - 2022
A full obituary will appear soon in care of Johnson Cremations, Funerals and Receptions. Visitation: Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4 to 7:00 p.m. Service: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Junction City Church of the Nazarene (JCNaz) Interment: Ashland Cemetery.
JC Post
Fort Riley man injured after car strikes motorcycle
RILEY COUNTY —A Fort Riley man was injured in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2019 Volkswagon Jetta driven by Dane Imhoff, 18, of Manhattan had turned left from N. Manhattan Avenue onto Claflin Road and struck a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle driven by August Gelting, 21, of Fort Riley.
JC Post
Riley Co. man hospitalized after ATV accident near brush fire
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. An ATV driven by Steven Salzman, 62, Leonardville, was traveling in the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road off of Tuttle Creek Blvd., according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The ATV...
Comments / 0