Rogers man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 19-year-old woman
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department (RPD) announced the arrest of a man allegedly involved in the recent attempted kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman. On Monday, Sept. 5, 49-year-old Dennis J. Mulhern of Rogers was arrested by RPD for an incident that happened on Sept. 3, around midnight.
According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, Dennis J. Mulhern, 49, of Rogers, was arrested on September 5 for attempted kidnapping.
KYTV
Police say an argument led son to shoot father 19 times on street in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say an argument led to a son shooting his father 19 times in the street outside a home in Monett. Michael Creekmore, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Robert Creekmore. Officers responded to the 400 block of...
Three arrested for burglary; deputies say suspects lived at “illegal encampment”
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three people for stealing from a home on West Norton Road Tuesday.
Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins
NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Investigating Report of Shots Fired
Authorities are investigating after a shooting incident at a trailer park in southwest Springfield. Officers responded to the area of South Golden Avenue at Forest Cove South mobile home park. According to witnesses, an argument began at the trailer park when a woman nearby fired shots into the air. Reports...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Walls facing federal drugs, weapons charges
A Lawrence County woman is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on behalf of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Jamie L. Walls, 38, was booked into the jail on Monday, Aug. 29. Walls faces six federal felony charges. According to the indictment filed against her, she...
Springfield Police Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said. The man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday. Police said in a news release that emergency dispatchers received...
Neosho man arrested, charged in stabbing at Noel
NOEL, Mo. — About 12:55 p.m. Monday Noel Marshals were dispatched to 400 block of North Cliffside Drive, a parking lot of Tyson Foods, to reports of an assault. On scene officers identified two people involved. Both males and both suffered injuries. 400 BLOCK OF NORTH CLIFFSIDE DRIVE, NOEL The victim, suffering stab wounds, was flown to a Springfield, Mo....
KTTS
3 Killed, 1 Hurt In McDonald County Crash
(KTTS News) — Three people are dead, and a fourth is in serious condition, after a crash in McDonald County. The Highway Patrol says a car driven by Kyler Johnson, 29, from Washburn went into the wrong lane of traffic on Highway 71 in Pineville and hit another car.
Mother Speaks Out After Mayes County Crash That Injured Her And 4 Children
On Aug. 30, Courteney Nelson and her four children, ages nine months to six years old, were in a minivan on their way from New York to Dallas to visit family when their lives were changed forever. The Pryor Creek Police Department said the family was stopped at a red...
sgfcitizen.org
Pregnant woman, 19, thrown from bed of pickup and dies in crash
Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, died Saturday night, Sept. 3, after she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck where she was riding as a passenger, according to Springfield police. She was 4 months pregnant. Springfield police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Grant and Meadowmere, which is...
I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
Kait 8
FBI warns of increase in sextortion threats in northwest Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - FBI agents say they have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area. The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these victims. Here’s how this disturbing scheme works:
933kwto.com
Police Investigate Sunday Night Shooting on Mt. Vernon Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon in Springfield . Officers say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The victim is in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities say one person is in custody.
“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
Pea Ridge Police Department looking for missing woman with special needs
Pea Ridge police are looking for a missing woman with special needs.
