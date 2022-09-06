ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

5NEWS

Rogers man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 19-year-old woman

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department (RPD) announced the arrest of a man allegedly involved in the recent attempted kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman. On Monday, Sept. 5, 49-year-old Dennis J. Mulhern of Rogers was arrested by RPD for an incident that happened on Sept. 3, around midnight.
ROGERS, AR
Monett, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Monett, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins

NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
NEOSHO, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Investigating Report of Shots Fired

Authorities are investigating after a shooting incident at a trailer park in southwest Springfield. Officers responded to the area of South Golden Avenue at Forest Cove South mobile home park. According to witnesses, an argument began at the trailer park when a woman nearby fired shots into the air. Reports...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Walls facing federal drugs, weapons charges

A Lawrence County woman is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on behalf of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Jamie L. Walls, 38, was booked into the jail on Monday, Aug. 29. Walls faces six federal felony charges. According to the indictment filed against her, she...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
#Murder#Shooting#911#Violent Crime#Monett Police#Monette Police Department
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho man arrested, charged in stabbing at Noel

NOEL, Mo. — About 12:55 p.m. Monday Noel Marshals were dispatched to 400 block of North Cliffside Drive, a parking lot of Tyson Foods, to reports of an assault. On scene officers identified two people involved. Both males and both suffered injuries. 400 BLOCK OF NORTH CLIFFSIDE DRIVE, NOEL  The victim, suffering stab wounds, was flown to a Springfield, Mo....
NOEL, MO
KTTS

3 Killed, 1 Hurt In McDonald County Crash

(KTTS News) — Three people are dead, and a fourth is in serious condition, after a crash in McDonald County. The Highway Patrol says a car driven by Kyler Johnson, 29, from Washburn went into the wrong lane of traffic on Highway 71 in Pineville and hit another car.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pregnant woman, 19, thrown from bed of pickup and dies in crash

Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, died Saturday night, Sept. 3, after she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck where she was riding as a passenger, according to Springfield police. She was 4 months pregnant. Springfield police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Grant and Meadowmere, which is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
SARCOXIE, MO
KOLR10 News

Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
AURORA, MO
Kait 8

FBI warns of increase in sextortion threats in northwest Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - FBI agents say they have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area. The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these victims. Here’s how this disturbing scheme works:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
