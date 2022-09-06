Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
electrek.co
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
MotorAuthority
Review: 2023 Lexus RX cuts the luxury crossover in quarters
For years, the Lexus brand has been almost synonymous with its bestseller, the RX crossover SUV. The egg-shaped RX enjoyed so much success that its admirers became copiers, and the RX itself became overshadowed by the copies. With the outgoing fourth-generation RX, Lexus courted a more youthful demo by slapping...
CNET
Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025
Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV arrives with $30,000 price tag, 300 miles max range
Automakers have rolled out a barrage of electric vehicles over the past 24 months but few of these have targeted families on a budget. That changes with the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV which was revealed on Thursday ahead of a market launch in the fall of 2023. The Equinox EV...
Engadget
Audi's next concept EV will be the Activesphere off-roader
Audi still isn't done unveiling self-driving concept EVs, but its next model might be appealing if you're eager to leave the asphalt. The company has revealed that its fourth Sphere concept will be the Activesphere, an SUV-like machine that promises "maximum variability" for on- and off-road travel. As with earlier designs, the automaker is touting an autonomous-friendly interior that can help you relax. We wouldn't count on going hands-free while you're on the trail, but Audi is at least moving beyond city-oriented prototypes.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
MotorAuthority
2024 Volkswagen Taos spy shots: Minor update planned
Volkswagen only introduced the Taos in the U.S. a year ago, but the subcompact crossover has been on sale in China since 2018, where it is known as a Tharu. A prototype for an updated Tharu has just been spotted and likely points to tweaks we'll see in the U.S. on the Taos. The updated versions of both crossovers should arrive next year, which for the U.S. will mean a 2024 model year arrival.
MotorAuthority
Jeep reveals trio of EVs, including rugged Recon and plush Wagoneer S
When Jeep said a year ago it planned an electric option in every SUV segment by 2025, the company didn't simply mean adding batteries to its existing lineup. Instead, the automaker plans to add new vehicles to its lineup, and Jeep showed the first three of them on Thursday. They...
insideevs.com
Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks
Pride Group announced a significant order for of the newly launched Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 semi trucks and the upcoming Freightliner eM2 Class 6-7 electric trucks. The company is committed to ordering 200 eCascadia and 50 eM2, which means a total of 250 electric vehicles, which will be available for Pride Group's customers in the US and Canada.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
MotorAuthority
2024 Jeep Avenger spy shots: Baby Jeep with gas and electric options in the works
A baby Jeep slotting below the compact Renegade is coming soon, and a prototype has been spotted again. The new subcompact crossover was confirmed on Thursday as a Jeep Avenger, and sadly it doesn't appear the vehicle will be offered in the U.S. Jeep said the Avenger will go on...
insideevs.com
Electric Semis, Porsche, Genesis, and Volvo: Top EV News Sep 9, 2022
This week, we have news on upcoming Electric Semi Trucks, Porsche, Genesis, and Volvo: Our Top EV News for the week of Sep 9, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Bio: John is the COO...
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
Most Expensive State to Own a Car, Maybe
A recent analysis reveals that Utah is the state where owning a car will be the most expensive.
Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare
Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
torquenews.com
Avoid the Directional Tire Trap If You Own A VW ID.4 Or Any Vehicle With Mis-Matched Tire Sizes
Some vehicles have different front and rear tire sizes. In vehicles where this is the case, you must avoid tires with a directional tire tread. Here’s why. On most cars, the tires on all four corners are the same size. They have the same width, aspect ratio, and diameter. However, this is not true of all vehicles. Case in point the new Volkswagen ID.4, which has trims in which the front and rear tires are not the same. This is often called "staggered" tire sizes. What makes the ID.4 unusual is that it is not a performance vehicle.
