Volkswagen only introduced the Taos in the U.S. a year ago, but the subcompact crossover has been on sale in China since 2018, where it is known as a Tharu. A prototype for an updated Tharu has just been spotted and likely points to tweaks we'll see in the U.S. on the Taos. The updated versions of both crossovers should arrive next year, which for the U.S. will mean a 2024 model year arrival.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO