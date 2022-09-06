ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
electrek.co

Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?

Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
MotorAuthority

Review: 2023 Lexus RX cuts the luxury crossover in quarters

For years, the Lexus brand has been almost synonymous with its bestseller, the RX crossover SUV. The egg-shaped RX enjoyed so much success that its admirers became copiers, and the RX itself became overshadowed by the copies. With the outgoing fourth-generation RX, Lexus courted a more youthful demo by slapping...
CNET

Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025

Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Engadget

Audi's next concept EV will be the Activesphere off-roader

Audi still isn't done unveiling self-driving concept EVs, but its next model might be appealing if you're eager to leave the asphalt. The company has revealed that its fourth Sphere concept will be the Activesphere, an SUV-like machine that promises "maximum variability" for on- and off-road travel. As with earlier designs, the automaker is touting an autonomous-friendly interior that can help you relax. We wouldn't count on going hands-free while you're on the trail, but Audi is at least moving beyond city-oriented prototypes.
MotorAuthority

2024 Volkswagen Taos spy shots: Minor update planned

Volkswagen only introduced the Taos in the U.S. a year ago, but the subcompact crossover has been on sale in China since 2018, where it is known as a Tharu. A prototype for an updated Tharu has just been spotted and likely points to tweaks we'll see in the U.S. on the Taos. The updated versions of both crossovers should arrive next year, which for the U.S. will mean a 2024 model year arrival.
MotorAuthority

Jeep reveals trio of EVs, including rugged Recon and plush Wagoneer S

When Jeep said a year ago it planned an electric option in every SUV segment by 2025, the company didn't simply mean adding batteries to its existing lineup. Instead, the automaker plans to add new vehicles to its lineup, and Jeep showed the first three of them on Thursday. They...
insideevs.com

Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks

Pride Group announced a significant order for of the newly launched Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 semi trucks and the upcoming Freightliner eM2 Class 6-7 electric trucks. The company is committed to ordering 200 eCascadia and 50 eM2, which means a total of 250 electric vehicles, which will be available for Pride Group's customers in the US and Canada.
MotorAuthority

Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995

The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
insideevs.com

Electric Semis, Porsche, Genesis, and Volvo: Top EV News Sep 9, 2022

This week, we have news on upcoming Electric Semi Trucks, Porsche, Genesis, and Volvo: Our Top EV News for the week of Sep 9, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Bio: John is the COO...
Interesting Engineering

Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently

Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
The Independent

Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare

Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
torquenews.com

Avoid the Directional Tire Trap If You Own A VW ID.4 Or Any Vehicle With Mis-Matched Tire Sizes

Some vehicles have different front and rear tire sizes. In vehicles where this is the case, you must avoid tires with a directional tire tread. Here’s why. On most cars, the tires on all four corners are the same size. They have the same width, aspect ratio, and diameter. However, this is not true of all vehicles. Case in point the new Volkswagen ID.4, which has trims in which the front and rear tires are not the same. This is often called "staggered" tire sizes. What makes the ID.4 unusual is that it is not a performance vehicle.
