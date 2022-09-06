Read full article on original website
Country Roads Webcast: Kansas Preview, Recruiting Thoughts
On this edition of the CRW podcast, the guys provide updates on WVU basketball and recruiting before transitioning to discuss football. Included in the Mountaineer football discussion is a preview of the matchups against Kansas, as well as potential keys to victory, and of course, score predictions for the conference opening contest.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Moving on from Pitt Game, Previewing Kansas
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media, including WVSN, to address the Backyard Brawl while also previewing Kansas. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
JT Daniels Happy with Opening Night Performance, Looks to Build for Kansas
Up until MJ Devonshire’s game-winning interception in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels had no blemishes on his stat line. The first-year Mountaineer, who finished with 214 passing yards and two touchdowns, spoke about his West Virginia debut during Monday’s news conference, giving positive remarks for himself and his teammates.
Brown: Mountaineers Defense Must Tackle Better Against Kansas
As West Virginia’s Neal Brown does every Monday during his news conference, the fourth-year head coach discussed where the Mountaineers did well, and where they need to improve, stemming off of their previous contest. The biggest adjustment Brown said his defense will have to make is the Mountaineers’ execution...
2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener
The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
WVU 2025 Recruit Dayshaun Burnett to Attend Kansas Game
West Virginia football recruit Dayshaun Burnett announced on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon he will be attending the Mountaineers’ home opener against Kansas on Saturday. Burnett, a member of the Class of 2025 at Imani Christian Academy in East Hills, Pennsylvania, received an official offer from West Virginia on...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 8
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Update (2:29 PM)- **2024 3-star wide receiver Lamar Booker, Jr. will make an unofficial visit to West Virginia for Saturday’s game against Kansas. Booker (6’2″, 185-pounds) is from Richmond, Virginia and holds offers from Duke, Old Dominion, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
2024 Ohio G Colin White Receives Offer From WVU, Will Visit Next Week
On Wednesday night, 2024 G Colin White received an offer from West Virginia. White’s AAU program, Ohio Buckets, confirmed that he will visit WVU on Sept. 17. “A huge thanks to coach Everhart, coach Huggins and the entire staff and program at West Virginia for the offer. I am very thankful and blessed to have an opportunity to play basketball at the next level,” White wrote in a tweet.
Important information for those going to the football game on Friday!
The following was forwarded to us from the Wheeling Central athletic department:. Kick-off is slated for 7:05pm. This game is the WTOV-9 Game of the Week and will be live on one of the NBC sister stations. Pricing. Admission prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Parking is...
Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl
A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
Top Bob Huggins Moment: Win No. 900
As West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is being officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, we’re taking a look at the best moments Huggins has had at his alma mater. In March 2021, Huggins became the sixth coach in NCAA Division-I history to...
Top Bob Huggins Moment: 2010 Final Four Run at WVU
As West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is being officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, we’re taking a look at the best moments Huggins has had at his alma mater. Back in 2010, Huggins led his West Virginia team to their first final...
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
smokingmusket.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter
Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks Hall of Fame Induction Honor
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon prior to his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction that’s coming this weekend. “I’m extremely proud of what I’ve accomplished. I know what my guys think of me. I didn’t break the rules, I didn’t cheat to do it,” Huggins said.
