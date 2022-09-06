Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines
ATLANTA (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia officials to take extra security steps ahead of November’s midterm elections. They responded to what they call “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in Coffee County. Their letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. It urges them to immediately stop using the state’s touchscreen voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and to instead have voters use hand-marked paper ballots. And it suggests mandating a risk-limiting statewide post-election audit on the outcome of all the races on the ballot.
wcn247.com
Wolf move expands voter registration forms at state offices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Seven additional Pennsylvania government agencies will provide voter registration forms. The expansion comes under a new order being signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The executive order requires the materials and and information be available to the public through agencies within the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs and State departments. It means those who want to vote can start the process at Farm Show events, state parks, libraries and elsewhere. Visitors to the designated areas will be able to get official voter registration mail applications, envelopes and instructions about how to send them in.
wcn247.com
Claiming innocence, Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate are asking the Alabama Supreme Court to grant him a new trial. The request has gained support from former prosecutors and judges, as well as a former state attorney general. The inmate, Toforest Johnson, was convicted of the 1995 murder of Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy and sentenced to death. Former state Attorney General Bill Baxley and several former judges and prosecutors said there are concerns about the fairness of Johnson’s trial. Those concerns include a key witness who was paid a $5,000 reward and alibi witnesses who place Johnson elsewhere at the time of the deputy's killing.
wcn247.com
Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. His father says Mackey died Wednesday after battling cancer. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog champion was 52. Mackey overcame throat cancer to win an unprecedented four straight Iditarod races from 2007 through 2010. He also won two Yukon Quest races across Canada and Alaska during that same time. But after the string of wins, he was beset by personal problems, health scares and drug issues that prevented him from ever again reaching the top of the sport. He said cancer was found again when he was being treated after a car accident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Oil company settles criminal cases in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An oil company has pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year. Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries each pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge in federal court. Meanwhile, in state court, the companies agreed to enter no contest pleas Friday to killing birds and water pollution in a settlement with county and state officials stemming from the spill. Amplify’s pipeline broke off the Orange County coast, spilling about 25,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean in October 2021. The rupture shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened local wetlands.
