Orrington, ME

wabi.tv

Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield Sunday

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It will be a cheese lovers paradise in Pittsfield this weekend!. The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday, September 11. The event, sponsored by the Maine Cheese Guild, will feature 23 cheesemakers from around Maine and more than 20 non-food vendors. There will be...
PITTSFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Grains announces upcoming 10-year anniversary

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Grains is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of manufacturing locally grown stone milled grains and serving the community. “I never dreamed how impactful it would be to rebuild a mill in this downtown, repurposing this building,” said Amber Lambke. The building was once the...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Kool AM

Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine

Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
WINDSOR, ME
The Maine Writer

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
BANGOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth theater planning this year’s Halloween ‘Terror Trail’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand theater in Ellsworth is making plans for this year’s Halloween “Terror Trail.”. The theme this year is “Lost Pines Wilderness Survival Camp,” a 1980s themed survival camp where things have gone terribly wrong. The event will require dozens of volunteers,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

How about them apples? Recent rain helps Maine apple crop

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Many apple orchards are opening for the season, a sure sign summer is ending. But, how is the crop doing following a dry summer season?. TV5 visited Hooper’s Orchard Thursday to find out. They’ve grown immensely in their 25 years. In 1998, they started with...
MONROE, ME
Q97.9

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Clinton Fair celebrates agricultural heritage

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair is known as the “biggest little fair in the state,” and with good reason. The 69th edition of the fair features an extensive midway, favorite carnival eats and the signature truck and tractor pulls. Clinton is known as the...
CLINTON, ME
wabi.tv

Charity rodeo to benefit Anah Shrine

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A rodeo in Levant this weekend will benefit the Anah Temple Shrine and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Apple Hill Stables is hosting its fourth annual charity rodeo. Each year, they choose a different organization to benefit from the event. The rodeo starts Friday and goes...
LEVANT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport approves sauna venture for Marine Park

ROCKPORT — They were quizzical at the prospect of a portable sauna at Rockport Harbor, but by the end of the conversation, the Rockport Select Board members all endorsed a plan by a Lincolnville couple to proceed with the venture. “We’ve done food trucks and that’s a pretty simple...
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Grant program helping preserve historic buildings across Maine

(WABI) - Preservation of historic buildings across the state are moving forward with help from more than $290,000 in grants from the Maine Community Foundation. The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program is providing funding for 22 projects in Maine including First Congregational Church of East Machias and the Ellsworth Historical Society, which received $20,000 each.
MAINE STATE
Turnto10.com

Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid

PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
MAINE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
MAINE STATE

