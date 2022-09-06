Read full article on original website
American found dead at same luxury Bahamas resort where 3 US tourists died earlier this year
An American tourist died on Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas. In May, three other US tourists died at the luxury resort.
Shark Mauls Snorkeling American Woman From Cruise Ship to Death in the Bahamas
An American cruise ship passenger was fatally attacked while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday, authorities said. The victim, who was identified only as a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was mauled at a snorkeling hot spot in Green Cay in the northern Bahamas. “It’s unfortunate,” police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said, adding that the victim’s family believed the animal was a bull shark. Royal Caribbean International said the woman, who had been attending a shore excursion in Nassau during a voyage on Harmony of the Seas, died after being rushed to a local hospital. Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, said that while the Bahamas has several species of shark, only bull and tiger sharks pay attention to humans. “They get to very large sizes, and they eat big prey,” he said, while stressing that attacks on people remain rare.Read it at AP
Woman dies after shark attacks her on family cruise
A Pennsylvania woman died Tuesday after a shark attacked her while she was snorkeling on a family cruise in the Bahamas, authorities said.
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
American tourist dies at Sandals resort in Bahamas after having Covid-related symptoms, police say
A U.S. tourist was found dead at a Bahamas resort, police announced Tuesday. The man, who was not publicly identified, is believed to have been in his 70s, and no foul play is suspected, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. An autopsy is pending to determine official cause of death....
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Tourist killed by shark while snorkelling in Bahamas is identified
The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while snorkelling in the Bahamas has been identified as 58-year-old Caroline DiPlacido. The Gannon University staff member was identified on Wednesday. The Millcreek Township resident was a project coordinator at the Erie institution. She died on Tuesday, according to university officials, the New York Post reported.She graduated from the school in 1986 and came back in 2009 to become a secretary for marketing and communications. Gannon University chaplain Michael Kesicki said that “Caroline was a powerful presence of kindness and friendship”. “The news is devastating, and she will be missed,” he...
Murder, Suicide, And Tragedy: 9 Of History’s Most Mysterious Cruise Ship Disappearances
From newlywed couples traveling on their honeymoon to cruise employees who vanished under suspicious circumstances, these chilling cases will make you glad you're on dry land. For some, traveling by cruise ship is a dream vacation. Out at sea, guests eat well, enjoy entertaining shows, and bask in stunning ocean views. But being on a cruise ship can also turn into a nightmare — as these cruise ship disappearances prove.
U.S. tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack
An American tourist was killed in a shark attack Tuesday in the Bahamas. The woman, whose name was not released, was snorkeling with a group of five to seven relatives when a bull shark attacked her shortly after 2 p.m. at Green Cay, Royal Bahamas Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said at a news conference.
