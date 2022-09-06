This is why I dnt fool with atrium. Novant Presbyterian is my go to. Experience has always been great. After a dr at atrium told me if I’m worried about miscarrying don’t have kids. After miscarrying 3months earlier and finding out I was pregnant never looked back. Feel like my miscarriage could have been prevented if I got proper prenatal care.
my boyfriend sat in the hallway and waiting room with neurological problems at novant er.. we were there 30+ hours. treated very very rudely and poorly.. even had a dr run Nd get in his face.. like literally this dr was in my bfs face like he was about to fight him cause they were treating my bf so badly. he's laying there in pain with his head and nothing.. all while we sat on a stretcher in the hallway infront of a room that had a deceased person inside and we had to listen to the family come and lose it in there and watch them take the man out. I swear there is not 1 good medical facility around. I'm sorry that covid and everything messes your lives up but at the end of the day medical workers with nasty attitude I don't feel bad because you applied for a job you knew what was all involved.. it's nine of the patient's fault that you guys have ut so bad so don't take it out on them
They care for the $$ , once they get the insurance information, it's on then. they let you sit there. look at your bill see how much they charge for everything, things you didn't even need or ask for. it could cost you 20.000+ just for a visit to an ER.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Comments / 14