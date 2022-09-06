Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins: Why everyone may be underestimating the Patriots
The Miami Dolphins offense has turned into a juggernaut this off-season with many additions including superstars like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. The Miami Dolphins are expected to demolish the New England Patriots this coming Sunday, Bill Belichick and his squad have barely made any additions and lost their key OC Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. No matter how you slice it the Patriots game should be a bloodbath.
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game
The Patriots are underdogs for their regular season opener - and the experts view them that way, too. Not sure if you’re aware, but the New England Patriots no longer have an offensive coordinator. OK, so Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and, for all we know, the Ghost of Dick...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
NBC Sports’ Peter King got the sense from his time with the Bills during training camp that they want QB Josh Allen to start to dial back how often he’s running the ball. Allen’s mobility at his size is obviously a huge advantage, but Bills GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott were both in Carolina and saw how eventually Cam Newton wore down under the load of carrying the team. King asked Allen what his focus was this offseason and it seemed to confirm an emphasis on taking care of his health.
NBC Sports
How the Patriots' offense may surprise fans vs. Miami
Will the New England Patriots' struggles on offense continue in Sunday's season opener? Or will Pats fans come away pleasantly surprised with what they see vs. the Miami Dolphins?. Mac Jones and the Patriots will look to prove the issues that plagued the offense throughout camp and preseason were simply...
Miami Dolphins week one X factor: It could be Mike Gesicki
The Miami Dolphins enter their regular season opening “game week” with more than a few questions but Mike Gesicki is one that we can’t answer. Mike Gesicki is a top tight end and when this season is over, he will likely be paid as one of the top four in the league. Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills extended their tight end, Dawson Knox, making him a top 5 paid tight end.
Week one: Miami Dolphins have edge over the Patriots by position
The Miami Dolphins are counting down to the start of the season and are now days away from opening against the New England Patriots. Who has the edge?. Traditionally, this is a game that would line up well for the Patriots but things have changed the last few seasons since Tom Brady walked away.
NBC Sports
On first injury report of Josh McDaniels era, Raiders are fully healthy
Josh McDaniels isn’t in Foxboro anymore. After working for a coach who often kept his truly injured players concealed by overloading the injury report, McDaniels had submitted a Week One Wednesday report in his first year as the Raiders coach that includes not a single name. Nobody. No one....
