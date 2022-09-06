Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Judge issues permanent injunction on Biden ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, waters
(The Center Square) – A federal judge sided with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 12 other plaintiff states in a Louisiana-led lawsuit, issuing a permanent injunction against the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and water. U.S. District Court Judge Terry...
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, signed a new long-term LNG contract with Russia's Sakhalin. Sakhalin recently offered revised contracts to Asian clients, asking them to pay in currency other than US dollars. Countries who don't sign risk having to source LNG elsewhere, exacerbating a global supply crunch. Tokyo...
U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories.
Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources
Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
Russia's gas shutoff is forcing Germany's energy giant Uniper to fire up a mothballed coal-fueled power plant
German utility giant Uniper said it will restart a coal-fired power plant to generate electricity. The plant will provide power from Monday to April next year, after Russia halted gas flows to the country again. Europe is facing a major energy crisis and the switch to coal signals supplies are...
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
China's top energy firms are sending natural gas to European nations struggling with Russia's supply cuts
Traders told Bloomberg that Chinese energy groups are sending liquefied natural gas to European nations. Major firms including Sinopec have send natural gas shipments to Europe throughout the year, per the report. China, the world's biggest buyer of the key fuel, has seen demand slump amid strict COVID-19 policies in...
Exclusive-Scientists detect second 'vast' methane leak at Pemex oil field in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Satellites recorded another large methane leak at an offshore platform belonging to Mexico's Pemex in August, according to exclusive data shared with Reuters, even as pressure mounts on the state oil company to reduce these emissions.
Crude in U.S. emergency reserve falls to lowest since Nov. 1984
HOUSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Crude inventories in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell 7.5 million barrels in the week to Sep. 2 to 442.5 million barrels, their lowest level since November 1984, according to data from the Department of Energy.
Nord Stream gas supply pipeline from Russia will be closed INDEFINITELY after 'oil leak was found'... just hours after G7 nations decided to cap payments in bid to defund Kremlin war machine
Vladimir Putin last night sparked a fresh energy war with the West as he kept Europe's gas pipeline closed after the G7 agreed an oil price cap to choke his war chest. Moscow blamed 'oil leaks' in a turbine after announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs to Germany under the Baltic Sea, would not reopen today as planned after three days of maintenance.
Schlumberger sees North American oil activity growing faster than expected
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB.N) on Wednesday said North American oil and gas activity was growing at a faster pace than expected, as customers have largely shrugged off concerns about a looming recession.
Europe energy crisis: The worst is yet to come, German utility giant Uniper warns as Russia shuts off key gas supplies indefinitely
Germany's Uniper warned natural gas prices could jump even higher as Russia chokes supply. The utility giant's CEO underscored the need to address the impact of soaring prices on consumers. Uniper's partnership with Russia's Gazprom is broken even if the war ends, he said. German utility giant Uniper warned natural...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 1, 2022
Natural gas is still trending higher but consolidating around the key support level visible on short-term time frames. Price is testing support at the rising trend line that coincides with the neckline of a small head and shoulders pattern. A break below this support zone, which lines up with the...
Biden administration denies Cheniere's request to sidestep LNG pollution rule
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday it has denied a request from leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) to exempt turbines at its two U.S. Gulf Coast terminals from a hazardous pollution rule.
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
bicmagazine.com
U.S. LNG export capacity to grow as three additional projects begin construction
The United States began exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. Lower 48 states in February 2016. As of July 2022, the United States has more LNG export capacity than any other country and has exported more LNG than any other country. U.S. LNG exports averaged 11.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) during the first half of 2022. The seventh, and most recent, U.S. LNG export project—Calcasieu Pass LNG—placed all of its liquefaction trains in service by August, ahead of schedule. In addition to Golden Pass LNG, which started construction in 2019, two more projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast have recently begun construction.
eenews.net
Why so many LNG terminals are adopting carbon capture
Liquefied natural gas companies are increasingly investing in carbon capture and storage to limit their emissions and bolster their climate credentials, despite the absence of a regulatory requirement for them to do so. They are voluntarily embracing the still sparsely deployed technology as a way to stay ahead of regulations...
